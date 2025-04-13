Bukele Arrives in the U.S. as More Gang Members Are Deported to El Salvador

El Salvador has been a United States ally since 1863, when it became "first Central American country to implement a regional free trade agreement with the U.S." In recent months, we've strengthened that relationship, and that small Latin American country has become one of our most important relationships, which has been made evident by the fact that Donald Trump has invited Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele to the White House. The two men will sit down together on Monday.

For what it's worth, Joe Biden reportedly had the opportunity to meet with Bukele in 2021, but he turned it down because he was afraid it would be seen as a "sign of support." At the time, NBC reported, "Bukele was quick to embrace former President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies restricting asylum requests, which won him a great deal of U.S. support for his tough governing style in El Salvador, where he is popular. But like other world leaders befriended by Trump, he faces an uphill climb pivoting to the Biden administration, which is seeking to undo those policies and has signaled its relationship with El Salvador is under review."

Here is Secretary of State Marco Rubio explaining just how poorly the Biden administration treated one of our greatest allies.

Biden appeases our enemies & ostracizes our friends. Seeking deals with Iran & lifting sanctions on Cuba & Venezuela while criticizing & sanctioning willing partners like El Salvador under @nayibbukelehttps://t.co/rOPdgnBORW — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 17, 2023

I just returned from #ElSalvador where government officials are been sanctioned by the Biden Administration for rounding up gangs that have extorted,mutilated and murdered people for decades pic.twitter.com/Cp8uanXlBO — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 3, 2023

You see, the left doesn't like Bukele's toughness on crime, citing "human rights concerns," but the people of El Salvador are big fans and appreciate the fact that they've gotten their human rights back under his leadership. He has one of the highest approval ratings of any world leader, and he drastically reduced crime and murder rates in a country that was an absolute nightmare of a place to live. As a matter of fact, it's now one of the safest places to visit, and people who emigrated to the United States are returning to their home country and even some U.S. citizens are moving there.

It's also becoming a popular vacation spot. Last week, the State Department upgraded the travel advisory for El Salvador to a Level 1, which simply means "exercise normal precautions." To put that in perspective, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Netherlands all have Level 2 advisories, which means "exercised increased caution," due to the potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

Anyway, as I said, Bukele arrived on U.S. soil on Saturday, and he will meet with Trump on Monday. I believe he'll be the first world leader from the Western Hemisphere to come to the White House to sit down with the president. Both men posted about it on social media.

And if that wasn't exciting enough Rubio took to X on Sunday morning to announce that as Bukele was arriving in the U.S., we were sending ten more members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua to El Salvador.

Last night, another 10 criminals from the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua Foreign Terrorist Organizations arrived in El Salvador.



The alliance between @POTUS and President @nayibbukele has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 13, 2025

I've come to the conclusion that the left doesn't fully understand how these gangs like MS-13 — gangs that were pretty much running El Salvador until Bukele cracked down — operate and just how heinous they are or what kind of action is required to stop them. There's a reason why we've now designated them foreign terrorist organizations. They're not your average murderers and rapists...they're worse if you can imagine such a thing. They keep people living in fear, terrorize entire communities, and they've even been known to participate in satanic rituals, like sacrificing babies. They're more like savages — think Hamas — than some random idiot in the U.S. who made a poor decision to shoot someone, and we don't need them in our country.

