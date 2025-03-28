Guess Who Is Coming to the White House?

Several media outlets reported on Friday that El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele will make an official visit to Washington, D.C., next month to meet with Donald Trump. While a date hasn't been announced, this will likely mark the first time a leader from the Western Hemisphere has visited Trump since he took office.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump will be hosting El Salvador President Nayib Bukele at the White House next month



El Salvador has proven to be one of our BEST allies, taking in HUNDREDS of deported Tren de Aragua gang members to imprison.@nayibbukele deserves this recognition more… pic.twitter.com/kRXbKoLBIk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 28, 2025

Bukele responded to the news on X with the line "I'll be bringing several cans of Diet Coke," referring to Trump's beverage of choice.

I’ll be bringing several cans of Diet Coke. https://t.co/fuBAJDqXes — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 28, 2025

Related: Who is Nayib Bukele?

Bukele and El Salvador have become one of the United States' biggest allies in recent months. A few days after Trump took office, the two men spoke on the phone on topics like illegal immigration and crime. The White House released the following statement after the call:

Today, President Donald J. Trump held a call with President Nayib Bukele of the Republic of El Salvador. The two leaders discussed working together to stop illegal immigration and crack down on transnational gangs like Tren de Aragua. President Trump also praised President Bukele’s leadership in the region and the example he sets for other nations in the Western Hemisphere.

In February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited El Salvador and met with Bukele. During that meeting, Bukele offered what Rubio called "the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world." That agreement was that Bukele would not only take back his own Salvadoran MS-13 gang members who were in the United States illegally but also other violent criminals, like members of the Venezuelan terrorist gang Tren de Aragua, and even, if necessary, United States citizens.

Advertisement

And, of course, earlier this month, Bukele made good on that promise when the Trump administration deported over 250 criminals who were in the United States illegally to El Salvador, despite the objections of an activist judge. The group included several MS-13 members who were wanted in their home country, as well as several members of Tren de Aragua.

Thank you for your assistance and friendship, President Bukele. https://t.co/E6DrFLeU5F — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 16, 2025

Related: Why is Marco Rubio Heading to the Caribbean This Week?

It should be noted that Joe Biden reportedly had the opportunity to meet with Bukele in 2021, according to NBC, but he turned it down. Bukele insists he was only in the United States for a private trip with his wife and daughter and didn't seek a meeting. Anonymous sources told NBC that the Biden administration was afraid that extending a meeting would be seen as a "sign of support."

Bukele was quick to embrace former President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies restricting asylum requests, which won him a great deal of U.S. support for his tough governing style in El Salvador, where he is popular. But like other world leaders befriended by Trump, he faces an uphill climb pivoting to the Biden administration, which is seeking to undo those policies and has signaled its relationship with El Salvador is under review.

Advertisement

As I wrote last month, Bukele has become one of the most popular leaders in the world because of the way he cleaned up El Salvador over the last few years. The country was overrun by MS-13 gang members, and the president cracked down, essentially giving the people their country back. In turn, El Salvador has become one of the safest countries in the world. The left refuses to recognize this, stating potential human rights violations and authoritarian rule, but the people of El Salvador — the ones who matter —see it as liberation, and Bukele's approval rating currently hovers around 90%.

Anyway, I'm glad to see the Trump administration creating stronger bonds with like-minded leaders in the Western Hemisphere. At the end of the day, these are the relationships we'll need to help fight off communist regimes that are determined to take over the world.