Why Is Marco Rubio Heading to the Caribbean This Week?

On Monday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to the Caribbean on Wednesday for a short two-day trip. He'll travel to Jamaica, Guyana, and Suriname to "advance President Trump’s U.S. foreign policy priorities." The statement also said:

While in Jamaica, the Secretary also will hold bilateral engagements with heads of state from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti. Secretary Rubio’s engagements with our valued Caribbean partners will promote regional cooperation to end illegal immigration, counter transnational organized crime, strengthen regional actions to address Haiti’s political and security challenges, and strengthen the United States’ economic partnerships with Caribbean countries.

The trip comes about a month after Caribbean leaders invited President Donald Trump himself, as well as Rubio, to come for a visit "as soon as practically possible."

"It’s very important for him to pay some attention to the third border of the United States. Also to enter meaningful discussions as to how U.S. policies impact in the region, especially these smaller countries in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States," Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in February, adding "Many of us have open economies, and we import up to 80% of what we consume primarily from the United States."

I know it's easy for those of us in the United States to ignore our relations with some of these smaller Western Hemisphere countries and focus on what's going on in the Middle East, Europe, Russia, etc., but these countries are often just as vital to our nation's long-term success and national security, and I'm glad to see Rubio treating them as such so far. Just look at what all he gained from his February trip to Central America.

Earlier, I was reading an op-ed in the Miami Herald called "Rubio’s visit to Caribbean countries is an opportunity to advance a positive US agenda," and I actually found myself agreeing with its authors, Eric Jacobstein and Rebecca Bill Chavez. Chavez is president and CEO of the Inter-American Dialogue, while Jacobstein is a senior fellow there. He served as deputy assistant secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs under Biden, and she was deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs under Obama. Despite these shortcomings, they make some good points. (I'm kidding...sort of.)

"The Caribbean — sometimes referred to as the 'third border' of the United States — is inextricably linked to the U.S. Robust and respectful engagement could deepen counter-narcotics cooperation, counter Chinese influence, open a much-needed dialogue on Haiti and bolster U.S. energy security," the article reads.

The Caribbean is a "major hub" for drug trafficking and violent gang activity, and the crisis in Haiti is an issue, as the article points out and Bruce addresses in her official statement. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been vocal about the growing gang violence in the Caribbean for a while. "Once we accept that the threats we face are transnational, then our response must be equally transnational and we must embrace greater security cooperation and reciprocity; in some ways we need an international cooperation similar to the war on terrorism," he said last month.

And what could be an even bigger issue for us down the line is China's growing presence in the region. From the op-ed:

For the U.S., China’s deepening engagement in the Caribbean also underscores the need for sustained U.S. partnerships that offer viable alternatives. In addition to an increased diplomatic presence, China has built major infrastructure projects across the region through the Belt and Road Initiative and are players in sectors ranging from construction to energy to telecommunications. In response, the U.S. should increase investment in infrastructure and digital connectivity while expanding trade and supporting regional integration, all of which will reduce the region’s dependence on China.

Additionally, it states that "Guyana is now a leading oil producer, with Suriname expected to follow soon as major projects move towards production," which I assume could have something to do with why Rubio is going to those places specifically. Of course, there are other concerns, but I think those are the big ones right now.

For what it's worth, Holness and Rubio have met before, and he's a big fan of our dear secretary of State. "I have found him to be exceptionally knowledgeable about the issues facing the region, and I believe he has the experience and support to make a positive impact. It is expected that a new administration will seek to execute its mandate and this will bring changes. However, Jamaica has always been a reliable and consistent partner with the U.S., and we look forward to working together on the opportunities change brings," he told the Miami Herald in February, while mentioning that he's looking forward to the visit.

I think he's right on that. If you ever listen to him talk about it, Rubio is "exceptionally knowledgeable" on the issues facing the entire Western Hemisphere, and I look forward to watching him put that to work later this week.