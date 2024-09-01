Stories You May Have Missed This Week: The Race Gets Interesting

The Democratic National Convention failed to give Kamala Harris the bounce she was hoping for, and the polls are slowly shifting back toward Trump. But the biggest news of the week was the announcement that Kamala Harris would do her first "interview" since becoming the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee.

Here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

SHAME: How the DNC conned America to boost ratings on night four.

HISTORY: It's definitely not on Kamala's side.

BALLOT SHENANIGANS: Democracy is what helps the Democrats.

YOU BETCHA: Sarah Palin's defamation suit against the NYT is back on.

LOUDER THAN WORDS: The Biden administration acts like Trump is going to win.

DENIED: Biden's student loan forgiveness plan blocked again.

CHAOS IN THE KAMALA CAMP: Factions are butting heads in the campaign.

TELLING: State Rep. ditches Democrats for GOP over parental rights.

STACKED DECK: With everything trying to help her, why doesn't Kamala have a huge lead?

THE TRAINWRECK INTERVIEW

Kamala finally agreed to sit for an interview. Here's our coverage of it.

THE CATCH: Kamala finally agreed to an interview.

MANSPLAINER IN CHIEF: Walz's first gig as Kamala's running mate was to chaperone Kamala.

OUCH: The Kamala interview was as bad as you'd expect it to be.

DAY ONE: Kamala botched the very first question.

MATERIAL: The interview gave Trump-Vance a killer campaign ad.

BABYSITTER: Tim Walz was there to help, but he made it worse.





COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

SCOTT PINSKER: The Power of Association: What the RFK Jr. Endorsement Means to the Trump Campaign

CHRIS QUEEN: GOP Governors Vow to 'Not Comply' With WHO Pandemic Protocols

BEN SHAPIRO: Kamala Harris' Authoritarian 'Joy'

MICHAEL A. LETTS: Kamala Harris Is Shoplifting from President Trump

LINCOLN BROWN: Gender-Neutral Prayer Rooms?

GREG BYRNES: Do Most Women Favor Gender-Based Hiring Over Merit-Based Hiring?

STEPHEN KRUISER: Kamala Harris IS Election Interference

PAULA BOLYARD: What Did the CCP Get in Return for Helping to Fund Tim Walz's China Travel Business?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: New Rules for Radicals—How To Reinvent Kamala Harris

STEPHEN GREEN: If Harris Is Doing So Great, Why Did She Go Full Commie?





VIP

LINCOLN-ESQUE: Will Trump form a "Team of Rivals" cabinet?

MONKEY WRENCH: Just when you thought it was safe to laud the Foo Fighters...

MEET VIRGINIA: This state is still in play, what does that say about Kamala?

ELECTION DAY: Some of us are old enough to remember when it was just one day.

ABORTION: Don't be outraged at Trump trying to find common ground.

THE QUESTION: Why doesn't anyone ask Kamala if she'll accept the election results.

TRUST: No one seems to trust Kamala the flip-flopper.





CARTOON

