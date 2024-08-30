Tim Walz Made Kamala's First Interview Worse, Not Better

It was pathetic that Kamala Harris needed Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) by her side for her first "interview" as the presidential nominee, but amazingly, he made things worse.

To her credit, CNN anchor Dana Bash asked Walz about his past lies about his military service and needing IVF to conceive. The problem was that Walz gave a terrible, insulting answer.

"Governor Walz, the country is just starting to get to know you. I want to ask you a question about how you’ve described your service in the National Guard," she began. " You said that you carried weapons in war, but you have never deployed actually in a war zone. A campaign official said that you misspoke. Did you?"

"Well, first of all, I’m incredibly proud. I’ve done 24 years of wearin’ uniform of this country. Equally proud of my service in a public school classroom, whether it’s Congress or — or the governor," he began. "My record speaks for itself, but I think people are coming to get to know me."

His record speaks for itself, yet he lies about it? Okay.

And then he went on a tangent.

"I — I speak like they do. I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I speak especially passionately about — about our children being shot in schools and around — around guns. So I think people know me. They know who I am. They know where — where my heart is, and again, my record has been out there for over 40 years to — to speak for itself."

He completely avoided answering the question. Bash amazingly decided to follow up by asking the question again.

"And the — the idea that you said that you were in war, did you misspeak, as the campaign has said?" she asked.

"Yeah, I said — we were talking about in this case, this was after a school shooting, the ideas of carrying these weapons of war," he replied. "And my wife the English teacher told me my grammar’s not always correct."

His "grammar" isn't always correct. Say what? We're not talking about comma usage, run-on sentences, or active and passive voice. We're talking about lies about his military service. Despite that insulting explanation, Bash shamefully didn't press him any more on the issue.

CNN’s Dana Bash presses Gov. Tim Walz on his military service.



Walz: I speak candidly, I wear my emotions on my sleeves...



Bash: So did you just misspeak as your campaign claimed?



Walz: Well, my grammar's not always correct. pic.twitter.com/5jNHpUCKAP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

But his lies about his military service weren't the only ones Bash confronted him about.

"You had to clarify that you had said that you and your wife used IVF, but it turned out you used a different kind of fertility in order to have children," she said. "And then when you ran for Congress in 2006, your campaign repeatedly made false statements about a 1995 arrest for drunk and reckless driving. What do you say to voters who aren’t sure whether they can take you at your word?"

"Well, I’ve been very public," he began. "I think they can see — my students come out — former folks I’ve served with, and they — and they do, they vouch for me. I certainly own my mistakes when I make ‘em."

Has he really?

CNN’s Dana Bash: You also lied about using IVF and about a past drunk and reckless driving arrest. “What do you say to voters who aren't sure whether they can take you at your word?”



Walz: “I certainly own my mistakes when I make 'em.” pic.twitter.com/5UveGAAplH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

Now you see why the campaign hasn't sent him on any interviews before Thursday either.

