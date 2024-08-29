Kamala's First 'Interview' Was the Dumpster Fire You Expected It Would Be

Did you catch Kamala Harris's first "interview" as the Democratic Party nominee for president? It was pretty much everything you'd expect from an interview conducted by CNN. Lots of softball questions, lots of word salad responses.

CNN anchor Dana Bash actually asked some decent questions, but what really struck me about the interview was that Kamala Harris, more often than not, avoided answering most of the questions, and Bash didn't seem to be concerned with getting an actual answer.

You knew things were going to be bad when Harris really struggled to give a coherent answer to the cliché question about what she would do on "on day one."

Kamala Harris kicked off her first interview with yet another word salad.



CNN's DANA BASH: "What would you do on Day 1 in the White House?"



HARRIS: *rambles without answering the question*



BASH: "So what would you do Day 1?" pic.twitter.com/tSaskWxo7s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

And when Bash asked Kamala why it took so long to do something about the border, Kamala's answer was just a long mess of poorly connected talking points.

Kamala Harris's response to being asked why she presided over a record number of illegal border crossings:



"The root causes were that I did as Vice President that I was asked to do by the president has actually resulted in a number of benefits..."



Kamala then continues to… pic.twitter.com/9HorwYjO1Y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

Before Harris's interview with CNN, we learned it would only be 18 minutes long—hardly impressive. It's unclear how long Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz actually spoke with Bash, but it was probably at least an hour. The fact that CNN whittled it down to just 18 minutes suggests they didn’t have much content they were willing to air. Of course, if you caught the preview clip that CNN released, you probably figured that out already and knew it would be a train wreck.

“Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you have made, that you have explained some of, here in your policy?” Bash asked. “Is it because you have more experience now and you have learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you're saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?”

It's bad enough that it was a softball question, but worse yet, Bash provided Harris with a number of potential answers. However, the worst part was actually Kamala’s answer, which not only didn’t answer the question but featured her signature word salad.

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is, my values have not changed,” Kamala claimed. [Emphasis added]. “You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter, to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

Kamala continued, “We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and, by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example. That value has not changed.” [Emphasis added]

“My value around what we need to do to secure our border, that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage, of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border. My values have not changed.” [Emphasis added]

#BREAKING: CNN releases the FIRST clip of their Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview. What a joke.



Dana Bash: “Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you've made that you've explained some of here in your policy? Is it because you have more… pic.twitter.com/ysaZ3bFvRn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2024

Harris had one line memorized for that particular question and repeated it three times throughout her garbled answer. And that was pretty much how it was for the entire interview.

While Dana Bash asked some decent questions of Harris and Walz, she also asked plenty of softball questions that were a complete waste of time. Now, again, this was 18 minutes of actual interview that was aired, reportedly trimmed down from something longer, so it's no shock that so much of the interview was fluff and softball questions, and it's no shock that Dana Bash never called Harris out for blatantly lying. It's also not shocking that Kamala was never presented with clips of her own words endorsing the exact opposite of what she claims to be about now. And Walz wasn't pressured to explain why he lied about his service, his DUI arrest, and about using IVF. Bash just accepted his longwinded and weak response about his "grammar" sometimes being wrong as a legitimate explanation.

Dana Bash ROASTS Tim Walz for lying about using IVF and his arrest for drunk and reckless driving pic.twitter.com/galFigSbvi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

Pathetic.

Trust me, you'll never see Donald Trump get such an easy interview. Not even from Fox News. Kamala was asked about the "iconic" photo of her giving her speech at the DNC, and Walz got a question about his son being so proud of him at the convention.

Kamala's responded to questions about Joe Biden's departure from the race by claiming that she has no regrets about how she portrayed Joe Biden's cognitive health to the American public and seemed to double down on the lie everything is just fine with him.

🚨 Kamala says she has NO REGRETS about covering up Crooked Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline — and LYING to the American people pic.twitter.com/FMkLhhSqWw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

The interview was pre-taped and split up over several commercial breaks in the hope you wouldn't notice just how little substance there actually was. As bad as this was, one can only imagine how bad the footage they didn't include was.