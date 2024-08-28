The Biden-Harris Administration Is Acting Like Trump Is Going to Win

Still think Democrats are truly confident that Kamala Harris can win the election? I don't even think the Biden-Harris administration thinks she'll win. Let's consider the evidence.

First, you have the Biden-Harris administration trying, yet again, to put Trump in prison with the latest indictment from special counsel Jack Smith. The Supreme Court eviscerated Smith's case earlier this year with its immunity ruling, and not willing to accept defeat, he tried again, mere months before the presidential election.

It's hard to believe that the Biden-Harris administration is still using the Justice Department against Trump to stop him, but there must be a reason.

This isn't the only way that the Biden-Harris administration is acting like it expects Trump to win the election. According to documents The Daily Caller obtained, the Biden-Harris administration "has deployed a little-known hiring mechanism to staff key divisions of the Department of Justice ahead of the 2024 election," in order to "Trump-proof" the department.

Hundreds of people, primarily lawyers and judges, have been appointed to the Environmental and Natural Resources, Antitrust, and Immigration Review divisions of the DOJ using its “Schedule A” hiring authority since President Joe Biden took office, documents shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation by Protect the Public’s Trust show. Schedule A hiring does not require appointments to be made on the basis of merit and appointments do not expire at the end of the current president’s term, meaning these bureaucrats will stick around even if former President Donald Trump takes office in 2025, according to the Office of Budget and Management. The hiring process is intended to benefit people with “intellectual disabilities, severe physical disabilities or psychiatric disabilities” but it can also be used to staff specialist positions as chaplains, scientists, and attorneys or to fill critical hiring needs, according to federal regulations.

“The Biden-Harris administration and its allies have already signaled their intent to hamstring their successor and prevent a future president from reversing their agenda,” Protect the Public’s Trust Director Michael Chamberlain said in a press release. “Exploiting non-competitive hiring authorities to fill career civil service positions could be just another component of this scheme. It’s no wonder that the public’s trust in its government has all but disappeared.”

According to the report, the Biden-Harris Justice Department has used Schedule A to hire over 100 immigration judges for its Immigration Review division, bypassing the usual merit-based system. These judges are tasked with deciding the fate of noncitizens in the U.S., a critical role given the soaring backlog of immigration cases, which jumped from 1.3 million at the end of 2020 to 3 million under the current administration. Protect the Public’s Trust claims that this hiring method is part of a strategy to install judges who are likely to support the administration’s open-border policies.

In addition to bolstering the Immigration Review division, the DOJ also used Schedule A to hire numerous trial attorneys for its Environmental and Natural Resources Division and the Antitrust Division. These hires once again align with the administration’s agenda, including advancing its climate and energy policies and adopting a more aggressive stance on antitrust enforcement.

Protect the Public’s Trust argues these appointments are part of a broader effort to “Trump-proof” the federal government.

Why would you "Trump-proof" the federal government if you are confident that he's going to lose?