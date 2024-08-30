Trump-Vance Campaign Uses Kamala's CNN Interview in Devastating New Ad

Kamala Harris had her very first "interview" as the Democratic Party presidential nominee Thursday evening. It was a softball interview, as expected, but still quite a trainwreck for Kamala, who needed her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, beside her as an emotional support candidate.

Advertisement

If there was anything from the debate that appeared to be a canned response to an expected question, it was Kamala's claim that her "values haven't changed" when CNN's Dana Bash asked her about her recent flip-flops. I suspect her campaign workshopped this to take the issue of her flip-flops off the table going forward. It didn't work.

"I think it's pitiful that the Democrat nominee for president of the United States dodges the press for 40 days, goes into a safe space for her first big sit-down interview, can't do it alone, has to bring her male running mate with her, by the way, when she's trying to be the first woman president of the United States," observed Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News. "What message does that send to young women and girls across this great country?"

"But Kamala Harris did say one thing ... that we agree with," she added. "Her values haven't changed. Kamala Harris is a radical, dangerously liberal from San Francisco who cannot be trusted to lead this country."

Advertisement

"She has been responsible for the failures that have created an inflation crisis, a border crisis, foreign policy crises all around this world. And a future with Kamala Harris will have a ban on fracking, a ban on gasoline powered vehicles, free health care for illegal immigrants, and open border where criminals are allowed to run free out of prison, and she wants to take away our guns."

If Kamala's CNN interview proved anything: she is the same radical liberal from San Francisco that she has always been.



4 years of Kamala Harris -- if we aren't in WWIII -- will make America look like the former Soviet Union.



This election is a fight for Freedom v. Communism. pic.twitter.com/yzdzLkKTRq — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 30, 2024

Naturally, the Trump-Vance campaign is using Kamala's "my values haven't changed" line as the foundation for a brand new attack on Kamala. Trump also noted the line in a post on Truth Social.

"I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris’ answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her 'values haven’t changed,'" he wrote.

Advertisement

"On that I agree, her values haven’t changed," Trump continued. "The Border is going to remain open, not closed, there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police. America will become a WASTELAND!"

Trump also posted the following attack ad on Truth Social late Thursday evening.

This new ad from the Trump campaign is devastating. pic.twitter.com/g9aM6tFGz2 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) August 30, 2024

Brutal. Just brutal.