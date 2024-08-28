The Morning Briefing: Kamala Is Bringing a Mansplainer Chaperone to Her First 'Interview'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dwyluud preferred to remain neutral in the escalating V-8/Clamato wars at the monthly James Arness Memorial Pool and Patio social.

Poll Perspective. On August 28, 2016, Hillary Clinton led Donald Trump by 6 points in the RealClearPolitics Poll Average.

The Democrats have long been known for getting so caught up in their own false narratives that they can temporarily forget that an occasional foray into reality is still necessary. A couple of weeks ago, Victoria wrote that the plan for Kamala Harris was to hide until early voting began. That, no doubt, is what Harris's campaign handlers and the Dem lapdogs in the mainstream media were hoping they could pull off.

That's a tough thing to get away with in the digital information era. Madame Veep was going to have to plop her pantsuit down in front of a television interviewer at some point. It's finally happening, with a twist that speaks volumes about how little faith her handlers have in her to articulate a case for her election.

This is from Matt:

Naturally, you assumed that the interview would take place on a left-leaning network. Of course, you were right. CNN gets the honor of holding the first interview, and chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash will be the one to conduct it. Because of course. But that's not the catch. Despite all the criticism Harris has received, even from her allies in the media, for not doing any sit-down interviews or press conferences, her first interview won't be solo. Believe it or not, her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), will be her babysitter for the interview.

This is a real laugh or cry scenario. I mean, I'll have a blast mocking this, but then beeline for the whiskey after pondering that this woman still might be president.

The optics of this are exactly what they seem. As I wrote in the Briefing the morning after Walz was announced as Harris's running mate, "The Democrats were obviously looking for someone to babysit the public train wreck that is Kamala Harris. They didn't care about much else.

Over at HotAir, my friend and colleague John Sexton hilariously said that Harris is "Bringing Her Dad to Her Job Interview" in the headline of his post about this story.

This is from a post that my colleague Nick Arama wrote at RedState:

The campaign claims she is going to give an interview but not solo - it will be w/Walz, her Emotional Support Governor. https://t.co/RSKQP011i7 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 26, 2024

The hits are sure to keep on coming, even after the interview airs.

What makes Harris look even more pathetic here is that she should have nothing to fear from CNN. Dana Bash is one of the most egregious Dem propagandists in media. She's a biased hack's biased hack. Jake Tapper probably hits her up at least once a week for coaching on how he can become a better fluffer for the Democratic National Committee.

Note that I said, "should have nothing to fear." I wrote in yesterday's Briefing about "the potential for a catastrophic embarrassment with Harris off-script," and that it probably has her handlers "terrified." She's a liability in any interview situation.

The joyful girl boss "YAS Queen!" Kamala Harris story that the polls and the media have been enjoying so much since July 21 has been relatively free of one crucial element: Kamala Harris. They've been reveling in a fictionalized version of Harris that's been protected by keeping a lid on opportunities for the nervous, cackling, always-in-over-her-head Harris to be caught on camera.

Walz is being dispatched to get in between Harris and the camera whenever that's about to happen.

All of that wartime experience he has should have prepared him for this.

