The Morning Briefing: Two Commies Walk Into a Presidential Ticket...

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO ME

It was five years ago today that I took over the Morning Briefing from my former colleague Liz Sheld. Here's the link to that debut effort, if you're interested to see how things have changed over the years. I did kick it all off with a headline about Ana Navarro and a sandwich, so some things haven't changed. Anyway, I didn't really know what I was getting into, but I am forever grateful that I got into it.

To celebrate, the Mothership is offering an exclusive, one day only Morning Briefing anniversary VIP special. You can join the raucous fun by subscribing here and using the promo code KRUISER5 to receive a whopping 60% discount! At that rate, it's only a few bucks a month for VIP Gold, which gives you access to all of the premium content at every Townhall Media site. Most importantly, it gets you a standing invitation to "Five O'Clock Somewhere." the twice-weekly live chat that I co-host with my good friend Stephen Green. You can help keep us in the business of battling the lefties and have a good time doing it.

Onto yesterday's mild curveball from the Kamalamania crew.

As I've written on more than one occasion, I don't believe that Kamala Harris is any more autonomous in her current role than her boss is in the Oval Office. The Democratic National Committee knows that too much is at stake to let the Queen of Babble make decisions on her own. I've felt that since I saw that her list of potential running mates looked like a whites-only enlarged prostate support group.

Heading into last weekend the heavy money was on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro getting the nod from the DNC to be Harris's running mate. I was always skeptical of that, given the current state of the Democratic Party. It seemed a bit of a stretch that the virulently anti-Semitic Democrats of 2024 would pick a Jewish man to be on the ticket. Seriously, Shapiro is lucky that the Dems didn't call in some of the Squad's brownshirts to give him a wrist tattoo and striped pajamas.

I call 'em like I see 'em.

The DNC doesn't let its lapdogs in the mainstream media know anything until they're needed, so they were in the dark about who Harris would pick. They've been leaning towards Shapiro as well, but spent a lot of time discussing Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly as the most probable second choice That would have created the most anti-Second Amendment ticket in history.

Instead, the Dems have opted for the most socialist ticket in history.

Socialist, communist; to-MAY-to, to-MAH-to.

Victoria knocked it out of the park with the intro to her post about Harris's choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate:

All you need to know about Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's pick for the Democrats' vice presidential candidate, is what happened during the so-called "Summer of Love" George Floyd riots. He let Minneapolis burn while she bailed out the arsonists. It doesn't get much simpler than that. With this radical pick, Democrats have gone full Antifa.

The Democrats were obviously looking for someone to babysit the public train wreck that is Kamala Harris. They didn't care about much else.

A couple of weeks ago at our sister site HotAir, my friend and colleague Ed Morrissey wrote that the anointment of Harris as their nominee completed the "divorce" between the Democratic Party and the working class they use to claim to champion.

Choosing Walz as a running mate is the Dems giving a big middle finger to flyover country and any centrist, undecided voters who may be there.

Minnesota isn't just blue, it routinely elects pro-terrorism lefties like Keith Ellison and Ilhan Omar. They're already trying to paint Walz as some sort of salt-of-the-earth Midwestern flannel bro. He's from the state that birthed the "defund the police" insanity. As Rick wrote, Walz's role in the George Floyd Summer of Love and Mostly Peaceful Riots and Looting makes him unfit for the Veep role. It also makes him unfit to be Minnesota's governor but, once again, the state is plagued by an idiotic electorate.

This "off the commie cliff" ticket that the Democrats are going with is a gift to the Trump-Vance campaign as it pursues voters who are regular folks who live outside of the coastal proggie bubbles. The Dems have decided to fly their commie freak flag at the top of the presidential ticket. Walz, after all, is the guy who said that socialism is just "neighborliness."

Maybe if your neighbors have a massive body count.

Once again, Trump's campaign ads are practically writing themselves. My Townhall colleague Mia Cathell posted a list of some of the insane things that Walz has said and done.

The gift horse is here, let's hope the GOP isn't overcome by the urge to peek in its mouth.

Everything Isn't Awful





SFK of the Day

'Slay Queen!' Kamala Is the Worst Bit of Fanfic I've Ever Seen

"Now the Democrats are on a bad political Tinder date and talking themselves into enjoying it because, damn it, they shaved their legs and got all dolled up for this."

Shot of Vodka

I'm Laughing at Julia-Louis Dreyfus for All the Wrong Reasons

"To her credit, Louis-Dreyfus was self-deprecating (and self-aware) about the fuss. She told The Times, 'If Selina had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call.' Well, she had to say that last part — particularly if it isn't true. Harris strikes me as too vain to refuse a call from any flattering celebrity."

Bee Me

Josh Shapiro Annoyed He Got This 'Death To Israel' Neck Tattoo For Nothing https://t.co/5jphdu9LTu pic.twitter.com/rlJwmu9j1i — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 6, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

We haven't done one of these in a while.