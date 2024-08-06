Battleground Michigan: Why the Great Lake State Can't Afford a Kamala Win

While the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies squawk about how wonderful comrade Tim Walz will be for the United Social States of America, they seem to have "forgotten" to mention a recent rash of violence that clearly doesn't fit their narrative and thus had to be flushed like a dead goldfish. That's where I come in.

Advertisement

I'm going to focus on Michigan, a swing state. My home state of Michigan, which is a must-win for both Trump and Harris, has seen some ugliness lately that the mainstream media hopes you won't read about.

Last month in Hancock, Mich., a domestic terrorist named Joshua Kemppainen vandalized cars, one that had a Trump sticker and another with a sticker that supports law enforcement. He slashed tires and broke a window. Not satisfied with his sophomoric, politically-inspired crusade, Kemppainen began harassing an 80-year-old gentleman for placing a Trump sign in his yard.

Kemppainen knocked the sign down. After the elderly man replaced it, Kemppainen turned up his Antifa knob to 11 and ran over the man with his ATV.

Kemppainen, with no known priors, went home, called the cops on himself, and ate a bullet before they arrived. The Trump supporter was released from the hospital and is doing fine.

COINCIDENCE-O-RAMA? This attack took place in the small town of Hancock, Mich., population 4,501 (oops, 4,500), where there appear to have been two people named Joshua Kemppainen.

Domestic violence isn't the only problem hounding the Democrats in the mitten state. In March of this year, an illegal immigrant named Brandon Ortiz-Vite argued with a 25-year-old acquaintance, Ruby Garcia, and decided he better shoot her roughly four times with his 9mm gat. He left her bullet-ridden corpse on the side of a Michigan highway and took off in her car. Ortiz-Vite later called the cops on himself and surrendered.

Advertisement

The inconvenient truth about this animal is that he was booted from the United States when Trump was in the White House. He returned to the U.S. later at an unknown time and location.

FACT-O-RAMA! Illegal immigrant Joel Quintana-Dominguez, 32, was booted from the U.S. but returned to Michigan to sexually assault his daughter. He was arrested last month as he was packing to flee the country.

Another illegal immigrant was busted for sexually assaulting two little girls in Sturgis, west of Detroit, near the Indiana border.

Mansions in the spendier parts of the metro Detroit area have been targeted and looted by "transnational gangs," which is woke-speak for illegal aliens. Even Detroit's celebrities are not safe.

"They were taking a lot of money out of very high-end homes,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard stated at a press conference on April 1. “A lot of our victims are names everybody in this room would know."

FACT-O-RAMA! Law enforcement believes there are roughly 100 criminal gangs just from Chile currently operating in the U.S.

Five illegal aliens were recently busted for breaking into a mansion in Troy, which is in Michigan's Oakland County, where many of the home invasions are taking place. Interestingly, Oakland County voted 56.36% in favor of Biden in 2020. This is but one of many arrests. As ye sow…

Advertisement

Yay they finally got some of that South American crime bling ring caught in Oakland County. Obviously all illegals brought under the Border Czar and Gaza Gretch: pic.twitter.com/sOM7rRE92o — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) August 3, 2024

Despite the crimes committed by illegal immigrants, Michigan's pinko government leaves the floodgates open.

A Michigan program now offers illegal immigrants $500 per month to find housing, even as Detroit suffers a 38% poverty rate. Recently, the state asked Michiganders to house illegal immigrants in their own homes. What could go wrong?

WHAT WILL IT TAKE-O-RAMA? As of May 2023, the feds in Detroit had prosecuted 26 illegal immigrants for serious crime, or roughly one per week.

Will any of this Democrat-caused nonsense make a difference in the 2024 election this November? Will my fellow Michiganders wake up and smell the imported violence?

It might not matter.

Michigan Gov. "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a bill into law that prevents election recounts if fraud is alleged. The commierific Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, is doing what she can to make cheating legal but has been clown-slapped by judges five times thus far.

The chaos continues, and the people of Michigan are split. During a heated exchange about sanctuary status for illegal immigrants in Muskegon County, Michiganders from both sides of the debate were booted for making threats.

Advertisement

NOTHING TO SEE HERE-O-RAMA! An estimated 8,000-10,000 fake voter applications were found — along with guns — in Muskegon back in 2020. Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, turned the case over to the FBI which later denied a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on the investigation by Just the News.

The good news is the county decided not to be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Instead, they voted to be a sanctuary county for the 2nd Amendment and formed a militia.

Arabs and Muslims make up roughly 2% of Michigan's population. How they vote in November depends entirely on whether Kamala Harris will stand with Israel or join the Jew-haters club.

JIHAD-O-RAMA! The feds consider Dearborn, Mich., home to a large Arab and Muslim population, to be the #2 city for people with ties to terrorism. New York City is the first.

If Harris supports the blatant antisemitism of much of the Muslim and Arab population, their votes could be enough to push her over the top to win Michigan. If she stands with Israel, the HamaNazis might stay home on Election Day.

And don't forget the auto workers of Michigan; they're split, or so we are led to believe.

The United Auto Workers Union (UAW) recently endorsed the EV-loving, cloud-hugging Kamala Harris, despite admitting last year that "our workers’ experience right now with this EV transition is not a good thing."

Advertisement

My contacts in the auto industry tell me the rank-and-file auto workers know very well that EVs are a job-killer, and most of the workers support Trump.

I also want to add that Trump is hoovering support from black men 50 and under, and that is where my hometown, Detroit, comes in. The Motor City is 76% black and 47% male.

Black men are flooding to Trump, who, unlike Kamala Harris, never locked up roughly 1,500 black men black men for carrying a little jazz salad.

There’s no way Kamala could survive a debate with Trump.

She couldn’t even handle Tulsi Gabbard. https://t.co/heO8xrCNDW pic.twitter.com/ROuOhAav2Z — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) July 31, 2024

Hoping to win back the black vote, Kamala "Chameleon" Harris shed her Indian skin and suddenly decided she was black, but that seems to be backfiring.

CNN Host stunned when Black Voters say Kamala is not black,

Trump is not racist.

Calls these black voters “low information voters, like whites”

Tell me again, Who is watching CNN? 😂

What has Kamala ever done FOR Blacks?

DEMOCRATS TAKE BLACK VOTE FOR GRANTED!

Do Blacks know… pic.twitter.com/b0EXrWYzgB — TRUTH NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽 (@sxdoc) August 4, 2024

Even BLM is kicking Kamala to the curb.

Related: Venezuelan Gang Gets 'Green Light' to Kill American Cops

What have we learned?

Kamala has lost a lot of the auto workers to Trump, who has summarily snagged a lot of support from black men. The Arabs and Muslims are waiting to see whether or not Kamala is willing to go full jihad before they decide what they are going to do.

Advertisement

Blue-collar Michiganders are beginning to realize they now live in a border state, as illegal alien crime soars. Ironically, a lot of it is in wealthy Oakland County, which largely voted for this codswallop.

Trump can win Michigan if the three-headed commie hydra in charge, Whitmer, Nessel, and Benson, can be caged and not allowed to cheat. Good luck with that.