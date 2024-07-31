Venezuelan Gang Gets 'Green Light' to Kill American Cops

A memo from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informs us that the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which has stampeded over the Biden administration's open Southern border and committed hundreds of crimes just became an even bigger threat, specifically to our law enforcement officers in Denver.

The Albuquerque New Mexico Police Department (APD) has released this officer safety bulletin to notify law enforcement of information regarding the Tren De Aragua criminal organization and reports that TDA members in Denver have been given a 'green light' to fire on or attack law enforcement.

SCOOP: A DHS memo circulating internally is warning officials that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has given the ‘green light’ to members to shoot US cops.



Cops in Albuquerque, NY, Chicago and Denver are the targets of these threats.



The DHS memo states that the fearsome gang has given its members the "green light" to shoot police officers in Denver. Other cities have been warned to be vigilant as well.

FACT-O-RAMA! Members of Tren de Aragua already have a violent history with the NYPD. It isn't shocking that they are now at war with cops in other cities.

The cops facing the biggest threats are those who protect our big blue toilet cities that welcome illegal immigrants with open arms.

Denver has taken in roughly 42,000 asylum seekers American citizen replacements, more per capita than any other city.

Stop apologizing for having a border that's not a turnstile. I've been to the border… I'm not saying I'm a border expert. I'm certainly not a politician. But I've talked to the border agents down there. These are dedicated men and women. And they are so frustrated that they're not allowed to do their job. —Dr. Phil on "The View"

"Keep your eye on this gang. Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owen declared in May 2024.

FACT-O-RAMA! A member of Tren de Aragua killed a retired Venezuelan police officer in Florida in January of 2024.

Despite the shocking number of rapes and murders that illegal aliens have committed against Americans and the above-mentioned attacks on cops, neither Joe Biden nor his border czar and apparent heir to the Democratic Party presidential nomination, Kamala Harris, has closed the border.

Venezuela's Marxist President Nicolás Maduro, whom Harris recently congratulated on his dubious election "win," has been accused by some of emptying his prisons and flooding the U.S.A. with criminals.

FACT-O-RAMA! Maduro is chummy with China, Russia, and Iran, all of which are at odds with the United States.

The gang is involved in human trafficking, gun smuggling, drugs, and murder. One gang member, who shot two cops in Queens, NYC, told investigators that the gang sneaks guns into migrant shelters via DoorDash food delivery bags.

Many of the gangsters are recognizable by a tattoo of a train on their bodies.

The United States isn't the only country facing an influx of Tren de Aragua killers. Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador have also been wracked by crime from the notoriously violent gang.