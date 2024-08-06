Another Devastating Clip of Kamala Goes Viral

Kamala Harris has a big problem with her efforts to reinvent herself as a moderate. There are just so many clips of her telling the country exactly what she thinks. On Monday, yet another damaging clip of Kamala went viral.

"We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you're the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke," then-Senator Kamala Harris says in the clip from 2017 at Recode's annual Code Conference.

"I get upset when we say we're going to shut our door to refugees who are fleeing such atrocities and have been standing in line for two years to qualify for refugee status, and they arrive here, and we turn them away. Yes, I'm gonna get mad about that. I'm gonna get mad when we have an attorney general who's trying to resuscitate the war on drugs. And he thinks the greatest evil that mankind has ever seen is marijuana. … Leave grandma's medical marijuana alone," Harris continued.

The clip, from 2017, features Kamala urging "everybody" to be "woke" and has naturally given conservatives more ammunition against her. Fox News reports:

Harris doubled down on her comment in a message posted to X a day later, which read: "We have to stay active. We have to stay woke." The use of the word "woke" grew in popularity in 2017, when dictionaries such as Oxford and Merriam-Webster added the phrase to their lexicons, defining it as people who are attentive to issues such as social justice. It has since become a catch-all word for left-wing issues and agendas. Seven years after Harris joined the 2017 conference, critics on social media are lambasting the presumptive Democratic nominee over the clip, including conservative author James Lindsay describing Harris as a "Communist functionary." "Kamala is a low-level Communist functionary, and I'm tired of being told we have to pretend she's not," he wrote. Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment on the clip and criticism, but did not immediately receive a reply.

On Tuesday, Harris announced that Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is her running mate, effectively doubling down on progressive radicalism rather than attempting to appeal to moderates.

Fox News notes, "Harris now has fewer than 100 days ahead of Nov. 5 to court voters ahead of facing off against former President Donald Trump at the polls. As Harris builds up her campaign, critics have unearthed a bevy of news articles and video clips of the presumptive Democratic nominee, such as her voicing support to the defund the police movement in 2020, and her praise of a pastor who blamed the U.S. for the 9/11 attacks."

Expect more clips like this to go viral. And now that Harris has picked Tim Walz as her running mate, clips of his radical statements will also become a huge liability for the campaign. Some are already making the rounds, and I think it's going to quickly become clear that choosing Walz was a major mistake for Harris.