The Democrats Go Full Antifa With Kamala Veep Pick

All you need to know about Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's pick for the Democrats' vice presidential candidate, is what happened during the so-called "Summer of Love" George Floyd riots. He let Minneapolis burn while she bailed out the arsonists. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

With this radical pick, Democrats have gone full Antifa.

This was Minnesota under Gov Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/6CCbhyOPca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

On a campaign swing on Tuesday, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Donald Trump's running mate, immediately grasped the choice in this election.

I think it’s interesting actually. They make an interesting tag team because, of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and then the few who got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.

If that isn't enough, then let's assess the rest of his record. Walz is the full radical left package. He's not Jewish, which satisfies the Hamas wing of the party. He ordered that tampons be put in boys' school bathrooms to support the trans fad, he supports full-term abortions — infanticide up to the moment of birth and approved a bill to not help babies who survived abortions. He's a humanitarian by leftist standards. He supported defunding the police.

As governor, Walz orchestrated a state-wide Stasi snitch line to report COVID-19 lockdown scofflaws to authorities. He left his National Guard post and abandoned his men to avoid going to Iraq, advocates giving free tuition to illegal aliens, and loves open borders. He still inflates his rank in a case of Stolen Valor. He didn't receive the higher rank because he bugged out of the National Guard when he found out his outfit would be deployed to Iraq but still uses the rank he would have been had he gone.

He even replaced Minnesota's state flag with one that looks like the Somali flag before a TV appearance.

THROWBACK:



Tim Walz is the governor who just changed the Minnesota flag to resemble the Somalian flag.



pic.twitter.com/n8L7nWKZZC — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 6, 2024

In short, he's Bernie Sanders, Kamala's spirit animal, but younger. The 60-year-old governor is, in fact, younger than Harris by one year.

Absolute FIRE from JD Vance! 🔥



"They make an interesting tag team because of course Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail." pic.twitter.com/i1jlT8He2V — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

Vance summed up the pick while on a campaign swing on Tuesday. The pick, he said, "just highlights how radical Kamala Harris is." Indeed, it would be the most radical presidential ticket in the country's history.

Vance said, "This is a person who listened to the Hamas wing of her own party and selecting a nominee. This is a guy who’s proposed shipping more manufacturing jobs to China.”

And his energy policies are suspect as well. "This is a guy...who wants to make the American people more reliant on garbage energy instead of good American energy and has proposed defunding the police just as Kamala Harris does. So, it is more instructive for what it says about Kamala Harris that she doesn’t care about the border, she doesn’t care about crime, she doesn’t care about American Energy, and most importantly, she doesn’t care about the Americans who have been made to suffer under those policies," he explained.

The choice is clear: will citizens choose America or Antifa in November?