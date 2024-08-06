Illegal Alien Serial Jewelry Thieves Caught in Ohio

The same day I wrote about five illegal aliens caught in Michigan for breaking into a house — just yesterday — three more were ordered to be held without bond for stealing millions of dollars' worth of jewelry across the United States.

Up in Zanesville, Ohio, three men were arrested Thursday, Aug. 1, as they tried to rob a jewelry store. At least two of the suspects, Reyes Flores Higuera and Rafael Flores Hernandez, are confirmed to be here illegally. The status of the third guy, Pedro Garcia, is unknown.

Oh yeah — both Higuera and Hernandez have been deported before, and all three had previous run-ins with cops, using various aliases and fake birthdays.

Zanesville authorities, the Muskingum County Sheriff's Department, and other law enforcement agencies had been tracking the trio for two weeks and were able to catch them in the act when they decided to strike another store. I say "another" because Muskingum County prosecutor Ron Welch noted that they were evidently involved in over twenty more robberies across the Southeast and Midwest, stealing over $3 million in jewelry.

And that appears to be it. No other news sources had anything else to report about this case, such as when the men entered the United States or when Higuera and Hernandez had previously been deported. They all pretty much report the same thing.

The craziest thing about this case is that it occurred on the same day as the story about five illegal aliens breaking into a house in Troy, Mich., and I happened to write about them a day apart.

Still, it does make one wonder: how many crimes committed by illegals are we not hearing about? How many never make it to national news because the Democrat-media complex doesn't want people to realize the cost of keeping the border wide open, outside of cases so heinous they cannot be ignored? Are we just accepting the fact that people who seem to be crossing the border illegally and let in with no vetting whatsoever are intent on committing crimes or possibly planning a terror attack?

Are we also just accepting that the Biden Administration has no real plans to stop the border crisis because his handlers need the votes so they can stay in power forever?

As with yesterday's story, we can at least be thankful that nobody was injured, killed, or violated throughout this incident and that the robbery was foiled. Recounting incidents of sexual assault and murder, regardless of whether or not the perpetrators are here illegally, sickens and saddens me.

