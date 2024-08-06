'Slay Queen!' Kamala Is the Worst Bit of Fanfic I've Ever Seen

(H/T to my good friend Stephen Green for a helpful assist with the headline.)

My mom has been glued to the Summer Olympic Games in Paris since they began. Mom isn't terribly quick with the "Mute" button on her remote control, so she's been subjected to approximately seventy-two million Kamala Harris ads since the games began. She called me on Monday afternoon to complain about it, and wanted to know why the Republicans weren't fighting back.

I didn't have time to get into the decades-long history of the answer to that.

It seems as if the Harris campaign overlords took the bulk of their honeymoon cash haul and gave it to NBC for Olympics advertising. OK, they spent a lot of it on YouTube ads as well.

The television ad that is in heavy circulation attempts to portray Madame Veep as a tough, focused, and accomplished woman, rather than the luckiest bozo in America. According to the ad's telling of the Kamala Harris story, she's taken on everyone but Thanos and General Zod in her rise to the top. The spot ends with "Kamala Is Ready" superimposed on the final frame.

It's a very telling choice of words that tacitly admits what those of us who aren't caught up in Kamalamania know to be true: Kamala is so NOT ready. For, like, anything.

Given that the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are never honest about anything, we know that this "Rah-Rah Kamala!" stuff we're seeing from them is a semi-trailer full of horse manure. Over here in conservative media, we continually bring up the fact that the Democrats ran Kamala out of the 2020 primary race with all of the delicacy of the torch-bearing mob in 1931's "Frankenstein." She went from first debate hero to complete zero between summertime and Christmastime in 2019 and never even made it to the voting.

The Dems may not be discussing that in public but, deep down inside, they're all thinking about it. The only thing that has changed about Kamala Harris since her ignominious exit from the 2020 presidential race is Joe Biden's mental decline. It became obvious to them a couple of weeks ago that Harris would be the less awful option for 2024; sort of like choosing between ringworm and allergy hives.

Now the Democrats are on a bad political Tinder date and talking themselves into enjoying it because, damn it, they shaved their legs and got all dolled up for this.

As we saw with their reinvention of Joe Biden's biography in 2020, the media hacks have no problem whatsoever making up a whole new person, despite readily available and incontrovertible evidence that shreds their narrative. They have the luxury of playing to a bigoted, low-info base that laps up their nonsense like a dog around a dropped ice cream cone.

Per the MSM insane asylum, the rebooted Kamala Harris is a preternatural mix of Aristotle, Winston Churchill, and Hillary Clinton's pantsuits, rather than this paste-eating chick:

Giving a book report on a book she hasn’t read… pic.twitter.com/LRhdNdyCFw — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2024

Clarifying for anyone new here: I am always going to be awful to anyone who served in the Biden-Harris administration.

If the Democrats truly believed any of the garbage they're putting out about Kamala, the DNC wouldn't have chosen an almost translucent grandfather-looking white dude to be her chaperone through the rest of the Basement 2.0 campaign. (Yeah, I don't believe for a moment that the DNC is leaving many — if any — decisions up to Kamala.)

I obviously want Donald Trump to win this election for a variety of reasons. "Cant' Wait to Hear Kamala's Mangled Concession Speech" has moved near the top of the list now.

Let's make it happen. I can't take another four years of hyperventilating fanfic.

