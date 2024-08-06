'America's Dad'? There's Nothing Pro-American or Paternal About Tim Walz.

In a cynical ploy for power, Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. The move is similar to the calculated decision to anoint Joe Biden as President Trump's opponent in 2020. You see, Democrat operatives believe that American voters are as racist as they are and must have a candidate who presents as a traditional white male on the ticket in order to support it.

In Walz, the Harris campaign hopes to patronize blue-collar, salt-of-the-earth folks who live in important Rust Belt battleground states with a caricature of what they believe is a dream candidate for such people. They've dubbed him "America's Dad" and are pitching that narrative hard.

Here's one of the top three videos Walz boosters are posting on social media to emphasize his "normal guy" charm:

The other videos and images making the rounds show Walz enjoying a day at the state fair with his daughter, holding a piglet, and surrounded and hugged by adorable little girls as he signs state legislation providing free breakfast and lunch to all Minnesota schoolkids. Who needs parents?

But like everything else the left owns and operates, Walz is a dangerously radical leftist parading around in the skin of a venerable institution — in this case, the skin of the archetypical solid citizen, midwestern American dad.

Just because Walz LARPs as a folksy mid-westerner doesn't mean that he's any such thing. In fact, he has a radical-left record of being on the wrong side of the top issues Americans care about.

Joe Biden's lawless, open border and the predictable mass illegal immigration that has resulted are top of mind for normal people, in that they are intensely opposed to it. But not America's Dad! Here he is, granting driver's licenses to illegal aliens:

Another reviled Democrat creation is dangerous, crime-ridden cities and suburbs, and people naturally crave a strong protector. When we think of the proper role of a father, it includes protecting us from bad guys and even administering discipline when warranted. But here again, America's Dad hasn't exactly been very effective. His lack of leadership and support for BLM led to days of riots, arson, looting, and violence. Over 700 buildings were burned down in Minneapolis. Minority neighborhoods were devastated.

Walz's contempt for America's heritage also showed through in the crimes he permitted.

Walz also erased the depictions of an American Indian on horseback and a Caucasian farmer from Minnesota's state flag, replacing it with a flag that bears an uncanny resemblance to that of a Somali state. I'm sure it was just a coincidence.

When it comes to those divisive, lightning-rod social issues, Walz just loves to sign him a progressive bill. He signed Minnesota's "PRO Act" (Protect Reproductive Actions), a bill with no language in place to limit anything, including post-viability abortion. He's worked to turn Minnesota into an LGBTQetc destination state by signing laws protecting all manner of transgender madness while criminalizing protections for children exposed to leftist sexual brainwashing. He placed women's hygiene products in boys' school bathrooms for children as young as fourth graders. He is known for celebratory ceremonies when he signs these sociopathic bills into law.

In still another area of concern — the economy — Walz isn't exactly a shining star of Midwestern-dad common sense. The last thing we need after Bidenomics inflation wiped out a fifth of everyone's worth is another big spender. Walz has ballooned Minnesota's state budget by 42% since taking office in 2019.

Watch him tout socialism as a progressive value:

…because, you know, socialism worked out so great for Venezuela!

Of the finalists for Harris's running mate spot, Walz was the most progressive. So when the campaign tries to sell voters on the "America's Dad" persona, let's hope they recognize that the radical governor possesses none of the decency, frugality, authority, or common sense the campaign is trying to imply.