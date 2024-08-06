The Biden-Harris Administration Might Just Beat Its Own Embarrassing Record

If Monday's almost record-breaking NASDAQ meltdown wasn't ignominious enough, tensions in the Middle East might have the Biden-Harris Administration breaking a record set by the Biden-Harris Administration.

Advertisement

Embassy evacuations.

It all started with President Emeritus Joe Biden's bungled bugout from Afghanistan, barely more than six months into his disastrous administration. After he closed our citadel at Bagram Air Base first — against military advice — the capital at Kabul was practically defenseless as the Taliban murdered its way back into power. Thirteen American servicemembers were killed along with unknown numbers of our Afghan friends and allies.

Since then, the chaos unleashed by the Dynastic Duo's hamfisted foreign policy has forced us to evacuate 10 more embassies, in Burma, Chad, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Nigeria, Sudan, Niger, and Haiti.

And now it looks like the U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, might be the next to get the bugout order, as Israel and Iran inch closer to open and direct warfare with one another.

Inching closer? More like "footing."

For a superpower, evacuating even one embassy is at least a little humiliating. But 11? It's almost as though they enjoy it.

The previous record was held by the Obama-Biden administration, which was forced to evacuate eight embassies during their eight years in office — an average of one per year. Biden-Harris has closed 11 in less than four years, and we might see a 12th embassy bugout before the week is over. They're shooting for an average of three per year, and they just might hit it.

Advertisement

But the global chaos hardly stops there.

On Sunday, our embassy in Lebanon told Americans still in the country to get out using “any ticket available.” As Israel's bombing campaign against Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorists continues, don't be surprised if that warning to civilians turns out to be a preview for yet another bugout order to our embassy staff.

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route," and if that fails, prepare instead to "shelter in place for an extended period of time."

Biden-Harris could have had Israel's back since Oct. 7 and helped them stare down Tehran and avoid a wider conflict. Instead, they allowed plenty of daylight to show between Washington and Jerusalem, encouraging Hamas to dig in and Iran to increase the pressure from their terrorist proxies everywhere from the Red Sea to southern Lebanon.

Morgan Ortagus posted to X that the Biden-Harris crapshow (my word, not hers) is "how progressive foreign policy strengthens authoritarians." She didn't need to add that from Western Europe to Ukraine to our own backyard, liberty is is retreat.

Advertisement

Maybe Biden's new Secret Service codename should be "Retreat."

Any suggestions on what Harris's should be?

Recommended: I'm Laughing at Julia-Louis Dreyfus for All the Wrong Reasons

Our embassies might keep closing, but PJ Media has been providing alternative conservative news and commentary for almost 20 years. Help us keep up the fight as a VIP or VIP Gold member during our 50% off SAVEAMERICA promotion and, unlike Biden's State Department, we'll leave the lights on for ya.