I'm Laughing at Julia-Louis Dreyfus for All the Wrong Reasons

Stephen Green | 8:30 AM on August 06, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Salon said Sunday that "Seinfeld" and "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus "plans to infuse even more 'Veep' energy" into Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, and I can't stop laughing for all the wrong reasons. 

Advertisement

If you've never watched "Veep" — and I'll admit that it is not for everyone — it's a political satire centered on Louis-Dreyfus's foul-mouthed, thin-skinned, ethics-free title character, Selina Meyer. There is no city other than Washington where "Veep" could even be remotely funny — because you've got to laugh to keep yourself from crying.

That's the "energy" that Salon's Kelly McClure seems so excited that Louis-Dreyfus will bring to the Harris campaign as she adds her celebrity and support, once again, to the Democratic nominee for president.

To her credit, Louis-Dreyfus was self-deprecating (and self-aware) about the fuss. She told The Times, "If Selina had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call." Well, she had to say that last part — particularly if it isn't true. Harris strikes me as too vain to refuse a call from any flattering celebrity. 

I have just one short and very simple question for McClure: DID YOU NOT SEE THE SHOW?

Or maybe I should ask if she saw it but didn't understand it.

"Veep" is, in fact, a spot-on preview of a Harris administration.

The whole point of the show is that Selina Meyer, her advisors, and her campaign team — and, in fact, everybody in Washington — are self-absorbed, venal, cruel, and willfully ignorant to the point of being dangerous to themselves, the country, and the world. For the characters on "Veep," shallow and none-too-bright, there is nothing more important than their last personal approval poll or the next election.

Advertisement

ASIDE: For what it's worth — about $4 billion, actually — Louis Dreyfus is the daughter of the late multibillionaire Gerard Louis-Dreyfus. He made his money the old-fashioned way, in crude oil trading, gas investments, and infrastructure.

I did mention the show's cruelty, didn't I? If you have never watched the show, it was a foul-mouthed insult-fest that I couldn't get enough of. 

Here are 15 straight minutes of insults from just the first four seasons.

Neither safe for work nor for the faint of heart.

Louis-Dreyfus recalled in an interview last year that she'd been told by Harris — who is a fan of "Veep" — that the show is "more like D.C. than anyone would care to admit.”

Let me repeat that: Harris is a fan of the show that brutally skewered people like Harris.

"Veep" is such a pitch-perfect send-up of what Washington is like in real life that Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) wasn't really joking when he tweeted this just three months into his first term:

Crenshaw followed that up two weeks ago when news came out that Harris's virtual nomination had "Veep" streaming views up by a massive 353%. "Glad Democrats are getting to know their candidate, 😂," he posted.

Advertisement

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for all her enthusiasm, doesn't need to bring her "Veep" energy to the Harris campaign.

It's already there. 

Recommended: Did NASA Just Admit That Boeing's Starliner Is Doomed?

Our portfolios might be melting down, but you can still support independent conservative news and analysis at pre-inflation prices with your VIP or VIP Gold membership at 50% off during our SAVEAMERICA promotion.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: DNC

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: NASDAQ Gives a Preview of 'Kamalanomics' Stephen Kruiser
Another J6 Lie Goes Into the Wood Chipper With the Release of Secret Service Report Victoria Taft
RFK DESTROYS New Yorker Hit Piece on Him and I Haven't Laughed This Hard In Years Victoria Taft
BREAKING: Kamala Harris Running Mate Announced Matt Margolis
There's Only One Way Trump Can Fix Voter Fraud Paula Bolyard
EXCLUSIVE: Rasmussen Reports Talks 2024 Polling Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Is Joe Biden Sleepwalking His Way Into an War With Iran?
Meet the Pre-Pubescent Migrant Crimelord of Germany
What Impact Will a Recession Have on the Election?
Advertisement