Harris Wants a 'Reparations Commission' That Targets Laws That Impact Blacks 'Disproportionately'

As a senator, Kamala Harris co-sponsored legislation that would have created a "Reparations Commission" similar to the one in California that recommended that each black person in the state receive $1.2 million.

Advertisement

The Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act, which was reintroduced in April 2019, would create a 13-member commission to "study and consider a national apology and proposal for reparations for the institution of slavery, its subsequent de jure and de facto racial and economic discrimination against African-Americans."

Just to give you an idea of where the radicals in Congress are headed with this, a House resolution introduced by Rep. Cori Bush (D. Mo.) in May 2023 claimed that reparations could cost "at a minimum" $14 trillion to try to "eliminate the racial wealth gap that currently exists between Black and White Americans."

Beyond that, the Reparations Commission would seek out laws that "continue to disproportionately and negatively affect African-Americans as a group and those that perpetuate the lingering effects, materially and psycho-social."

How would the Commission figure out if a law had "disproportionately impacted" blacks? That's an easy one. If more blacks are arrested and/or convicted of certain crimes, then obviously racism is the cause and the laws have got to go.

Which laws are we talking about? The California Commission had some interesting proposals.

Washington Free Beacon:

Among the changes recommended were decriminalizing public urination and letting those arrested for public indecency sue the state for damages. Fathers who are delinquent on their child support would see their debt wiped, and police would no longer be allowed to pull over cars with expired registration, tinted windows, or broken tail lights. Police and probation officers should also be barred from public school property, the committee said. Those same schools, however, would be required to teach high school students about reparations and the "opportunity gap between African American students and their peers," the task force wrote.

Advertisement

In truth, few of those targeted laws would be repealed. Californians may be stupid, but they're not criminally insane. The California Commission gives us insight into just how radical these proposals would be.

Harris didn't exist as a politician until Biden named her vice president. Any political positions she held before that, including her advocacy for defunding the police, elimination of cash bail, and other "reform" proposals have exited the building and gone down the memory hole.

"This stuff needs to be studied," she told the Des Moines Register in 2019. "Because America needs a history lesson, to be honest about it, and we need to study it in a way that we are having a very comprehensive and fact-based conversation about policies and the connection between those policies and harm if we're going to have a productive conversation. It can't just be, 'Hey ... write some checks.'"

Hans Bader, writing in Liberty Unyielding, shows just how much more extreme Harris is than Biden on the subject of reparations and other issues.

Harris wants to increase government spending even faster than Joe Biden. Harris supports spending trillions of dollars on race-based reparations, which Biden hedged on. That would be bad for the economy — foreign countries that adopted race-based reparations and race-based redistribution of wealth seriously damaged their economies by doing so, without eliminating racial gaps. Harris is a more enthusiastic supporter of student loan bailouts than Joe Biden. Biden initially doubted his power to forgive student loans, and only embarked on mass student loan forgiveness at the urging of left-wingers like Kamala Harris, over the objections of more sensible people in his administration. Business Insider notes that Treasury Secretary Janet “Yellen was skeptical of a student-loan forgiveness plan as Biden made up his mind,” according to the New York Times, while “Kamala Harris was one of the administration’s most forceful advocates of loan relief.”

Advertisement

Going after Harris for her record on any number of issues is a target-rich environment.