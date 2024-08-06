Clay Travis: Kamala Harris ‘Kneecapped Her Campaign’ by Picking Tim Walz

Make no mistake about it, Republicans are happy that Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. He's a radical's radical with an extremist record that will be easy for Republicans to exploit going forward. OutKick founder Clay Travis, for one, was delighted with the pick.

Advertisement

"As someone voting for Donald Trump and JD Vance in 2024, as I have told you all, I love the pick of Minnesota governor Tim Waltz," Travis said. "He's a disaster. I thought surely Kamala will pick Josh Shapiro, Democrat governor of Pennsylvania. It's a no brainer. He's the most popular political figure in the most important swing state in America. It is a no brainer. The minute that she was the nominee, I said Josh Shapiro should be the pick. She didn't pick him."

Recommended: Walz on the Democrat Ticket Turns Abortion Into a Winning Issue for the GOP



Travis went on to explain how Kamala Harris didn't pick Josh Shapiro in part because the Democratic Party has a growing anti-Semitic base, especially among the far-left members like Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar, all of whom openly express hatred towards Jews, deny Israel's right to exist, and support college campus protests that accuse Israel of genocide.

"And as a result, Kamala Harris has, I think, kneecapped her campaign by picking a vastly inferior figure as her VP," Travis continued. "Now I would have gone Mark Kelly as my second choice. If I were gonna go outside of the Midwest, I at least would have gone to a swing state. Mark Kelly has one in Arizona. Maybe he helps deliver Arizona, put it in play. She didn't."

"She went to Minnesota," he continued. "If Minnesota is in play at all, Democrats are getting wrecked. Republicans have not won Minnesota since 1972. Trump almost won it in 2016. It was close again in 2020."

Advertisement

The polls in Minnesota certainly did tighten while Joe Biden was on the top of the ticket, and they likely swung back toward the Democrats with Kamala taking over. I suspect Walz being on the ticket may have taken the state out of contention. But hey, who knows?

"Wallz is a disaster of a pick," Travis continued. "I think it's going to be the opposite of a VP bounce. I actually think Kamala Harris's poll numbers are gonna come down. Because to me, the first thing I think of from a political perspective when I think of Minnesota [...] I think about the fact that Minneapolis has seen a skyrocketing number of murders that have occurred in that, location. I think about the fact that Minnesota's governor refused to call out the National Guard to protect the people of Minnesota. And I think about the fact that Kamala Harris raised money to bail out the looters, the, the violent, burners, the arsonist, the, everyone that was involved in crimes. You now have, as JD Vance said, 'a tag team partnership defending the burning of Minneapolis.'"

Related: WOW: Josh Shapiro Backed Out of the Kamala Veepstakes at the Last Minute



Travis went on to explain how Kamala Harris helped raise money to bail out violent riotors in Minneapolis during the 2020 BLM riots, and how Tim Walz failed to protect anyone by not deploying the National Guard. Walz also set up a COVID snitch line to report neighbors violating COVID rules. Another red flag about Walz is how Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Bernie Sanders celebrate his selection.

Advertisement

Harris and Walz represent the most left-wing Democrat combination ever, and we will likely see a drop in Harris' poll numbers. The choice is seen as a major error compared to picking someone like Josh Shapiro. Walz's connection to BLM and his wife's odd remarks about enjoying the smell of burning tires from the riots further highlight his unsuitability.

"Kamala Harris doubled down on the left wing in her party," Travis continued. "This is the furthest left wing Democrat combo that we have ever seen, and I can't believe that she made this selection."

Travis predicts that Kamala's poll numbers will decline because of this pick, calling it "an unforced error."

"I don't see the logic behind the strategy," he said. "I think it's gonna be a disaster."