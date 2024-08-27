200 GOP Losers Write Another One of Those Election Letters Lying About Trump

We were wondering if there would be another election-year letter by 51 Experts Who Hate Donald Trump, and lo and behold, we have not been disappointed. This year's letter is a doozy for how completely dumb it is. It's as if these supposedly well-connected politicos have been disconnected from reality for the last four years. For that reason alone, they should be widely mocked and ridiculed, and I'm here for it.

This time around, the letter is written by people you've never heard of who used to work for people you have heard of.

The political progeny of Mitt Romney — stop laughing — George W. Bush, and John McCain have written a letter to warn people that they're doubling down on a 2020 letter they wrote that nobody remembers. They've added "new George H.W. Bush alumni" to "for the first time, jointly declare that we’re voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz this November."

Some 200 former aides to those former GOP leaders say they're scandalized by Project 2025 of all things because the ideas on paper "will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions." By sacred institutions, they probably mean the failed Department of Education and National Panhandler Radio, as radio talker Chris Plante calls it. The experts who wrote the Project 2025 plan call for government defunding of both. See my podcast below with the Heritage Foundation and PJ Media's own Kevin Downey Jr. on what Project 2025 is.

Now settle down because if you can't control yourself, you'll miss their next, even dumber point.

Under another Trump presidency, these aides and interns warn, "democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance kowtow to dictators like Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies."

Yes, they're going back to the Russia! Russia! Russia! playbook. This is glorious for its total disconnect from reality. First, it was a hoax by Hillary Clinton, actual Russian spies, a washed-up British spy, the CIA, FBI, and political operators over at the Brookings Institution. Secondly, there's this: How many countries did Vladimir Putin invade when Trump was president? Zero. How many countries did he invade under Obama and Biden? More than zero.

The J6 playbook also makes an appearance. Trump is bad for democracy because he led the riots at the Capitol Building, which we all know he did not. Indeed, if you want an insider's perspective on what forces were working on January 6, 2021, you'll want to watch my podcast with J. Michael Waller.

The letter signers refer to Trump's "chaotic" presidency, brought to you by #Resistance bureaucrats, phony impeachment rationale — looking at you, Alexander Vindman — and people like Reed Galen.

Wait — why does that name seem so familiar? Oh, there he is on page 7 of this year's We Hate Trump letter: "Reed Galen Director of Scheduling and Advance, Bush-Cheney '04 and Deputy Campaign Manager, John McCain for President" and, oh, yes, co-founder of the Never Trump grifters at the Lincoln Project. This group spent untold millions advertising against Trump and enriching themselves — even their co-founder, the "sexual harasser" of young male interns. I guess "sexual harassment" is what we're calling it now.

Galen and this group of aides, interns, and some higher-ups who signed this letter are afraid of a policy statement disavowed by Donald Trump but have nothing to say about David Brock's official plan to Get Trump. That plan weaponized all Democrat entities — Shareblue, Media Matters, American Bridge, and other, ad hoc entities such as Project 65 — to attack Trump and his aides with lawfare. This is the chaos those GOP letter signers complain of. And some of them helped carry it out.

Here are some of the other people you've never heard of who signed the letter.

Vicki Blanton, Director of Scheduling, Mitt Romney for President 2012

Warren Junium III, Producer/Director, George W. Bush Administration

Erin Bradley, Director, Office of Ann Romney, Romney for President 2012

Sally S. Bradshaw, Associate Director of Political Affairs, White House, George H.W. Bush Administration; Chief of Staff, Governor Jeb Bush

Gahl Burt, Surrogate Coordinator, McCain for President 2008

Brian Cairns, Director of White House Writers, President George W. Bush

Caitlin Callahan McBride, Lead Advance Coordinator, McCain-Palin 2008

David Clark, Deputy Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel, The White House, President George W. Bush

Daniel Connor, Presidential Helicopter Pilot/Marine One, President George W. Bush

Daniel Fridman, Senior Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General of the United States, George W. Bush Administration

John Gardner, Deputy Assistant to the President; General Counsel, USAID; Governor, US Postal Service, George W. Bush Administration

Frank Gifford Scholley, Volunteer, McCain for President 2000

Rob Freeman, Deputy Staff Director, Senate Commerce Committee, Sen. John McCain

My favorites on the list are the legislative aides for John McCain who probably told the senator to use his deciding vote to keep ObamaCare.

They finished their letter by "heartfully" appealing to other people who believe Trump is worse than the communists trying to win the election:

We’re heartfully calling on these friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family members to take a brave stand once more, to vote for leaders that will strive for consensus, not chaos; that will work to unite, not divide; that will make our country and our children proud.

Of course, they do not call on Democrats to achieve the goals of getting consensus, uniting, and making our country proud. They're all-in with the opposition.

If you want to know granular detail of Project 2025, I just released an Adult in the Room podcast with the Heritage Foundation editor who helped oversee the project. I also spoke about it with PJ Media's own Kevin Downey, Jr. who has recently written about the project. Watch it on YouTube or below on Rumble.

