It's Been One Month Since Someone Tried to Assassinate the Former President, and We're Hearing Crickets

It's been one month since a 20-year-old leftist was able to get past the Secret Service and local police, station himself on a building that should have been guarded, and fire eight shots at Donald Trump. Trump took a head shot to the ear, a local firefighter was murdered shielding his family, and two other men were in the line of fire, each receiving two shots from Thomas Crook's dad's semiautomatic rifle.

Advertisement

It was a gun that he'd been training with for months to fulfill his wish of killing a former and would-be president. Instead, Crook ended up in a river of his own blood on the roof of the ARG Building in Butler, Pa., hit by a counter-sniper's bullet.

The FBI is in charge of this investigation. Where's the update? Crickets.

You could tell the moment after it happened that this incident would not be treated like any other assassination attempt. The attempts on Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford held the national attention for years. Nobody's over John F. Kennedy's assassination. Robert Kennedy Sr.'s assassin has won his freedom from a parole board, though he still sits in a California prison. We all saw what happened on that Memphis balcony when a racist Democrat took a gun and shot Martin Luther King, Jr.

Americans don't take kindly to people trying to permanently take out their leaders. And we didn't like it when some of the same people now investigating this assassination attempt previously tried to take him out with their Russia investigations, lies about peeing hookers, bank accounts, trips to Prague, and the free-for-all spending from Democrat allies paying for anyone to lie to take him out in court.

So it was that hours after the attempt on Trump's life, the FBI and Secret Service brass, only a short helicopter or plane ride away, couldn't be bothered to show up for a news conference to tell America what happened and what we knew so far. I wrote about it in the piece called "Don't Worry if You Missed FBI Presser on Trump Assassination Attempt. You Didn't Miss a Thing." Here's an excerpt:

Advertisement

[T]he guy in charge of the Secret Service, the open-borders guy, Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, was unavailable to grab his Secret Service chief, Kimberly Cheatle, and pile into his government car, jet, or helo to get to Butler ... FBI Director Chris Wray, who's in charge of the investigation into how the Secret Service allowed a gunman on a roof to take shots at Trump, didn't attend the presser. We have it on good authority, a congressional hearing, that Wray, who offered to wear a wire to entrap his former boss, President Trump, knew exactly how to get on a free government plane to get to his vacation destination and blow off the rest of the hearing. Are we now to believe that he couldn't make it to a presser to explain why the former and possible future leader of the free world was shot and nearly assassinated?

After a couple of perfunctory appearances before congressional committees where the new head of the Secret Service lied to them according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Chris Wray was a no-show, and his deputy didn't add much to the universe of knowledge. Indeed, most of the information we've learned so far has come from Secret Service whistleblowers talking to one reporter and Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who worked the presidential detail for years.

The rest of the media, by design, has memory-holed this episode because Trump comes off as a true American hero, a figure of defiance and leadership embodied in one bloody fist pump of encouragement. They have an election to win, and Trump's not their guy.

Advertisement

Today marks one month since an assassination attempt on President Trump’s life.



Big Tech and the media wants you to move on and forget about it.



We won’t! There must be accountability. pic.twitter.com/cNz97KhnD0 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 13, 2024

The woman in charge of planning this debacle has been hidden away, the big boss, Kim Cheatle resigned, which means she doesn't have to cooperate with the Inspector General's investigation, and a month has gone by. Nada. Zilch.

Here's what the Secret Service had on deck one month after July 13, 2024.

And the crack FBI investigators have this on the docket.

Whoa, don't hurt yourself, guys.

The information operation against Donald Trump continues. This time Operation Bury Assassination is working as planned.