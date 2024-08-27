Meet Border Czar Kamala's Favorite Venezuelan Prison Gang Warlord, 'The Cookie Monster'

Victoria Taft | 4:25 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A resident is missing, and his neighbors suspect the worst, barrels of black-market gasoline are piling up in his abandoned apartment. People who live in this complex are now living under a Venezuelan warlord named "The Cookie Monster." This isn't Caracas, it's Aurora, Colo., and you can thank Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's open borders for turning this complex and others into a third-world sanctuary for these murderous prison gang members. Look for people like this to come to a town near you.

Desperate American citizens are trying to get out of the apartment complexes the gang has taken over. Snitches are subject to violence by the gang. Gang members have set up an extortion racket to "collect rent." Residents live in mortal fear.

Aurora is not a sanctuary city, but nearby Denver is. And you can thank Democrats for offering to take these thugs from the Venezuelan prisons from which they were released and put them into the cozy little suburbs to mingle with your children.

"The Cookie Monster" has been arrested three times and released to continue his violent reign over assorted apartment complexes and "the migrant centers." 

I first saw this when Libs of TikTok posted the video of a guy who went to see the gang takeover of one apartment complex for himself and said he believed this was an "attack from within."

Police have created a new task force to go after the lawbreakers, but the warlord, Jhonardy Joe Pacheco-Chirino, aka "The Cookie Monster," told his minions to attack the police. So thanks to Joe and Kamala, cops' jobs are even harder because of their open border. Maybe someone could wake up Joe on his folding chair at Rehoboth Beach so he can do something about this since Kamala isn't talking.

After Biden and his Border Czar Harris opened the southern border to violent prisoners and mental patients, Aurora council members passed a resolution stating their city would not be part of the resettlement efforts. 

The bad actors moved in any way.

Danielle Jurinsky, an Aurora City council member, told "America Reports" on Fox News that when she visited the complex the first thing she heard was a warning whistle that the gang members use to call out an alarm to each other like something out of "The Wire."

I had to quickly get back in my car. They have people posted all around different properties and up and down different blocks. They're watching, they're communicating, this is no less than a complete gang takeover. 

I have heard about this Cookie Monster. I have heard that he is arrested, and the fact that he is back out on the street is an epic failure to the people of Aurora and the entire state of Colorado. 

[...These gangsters] are going block-by-block, apartment by apartment, taking over. 

[...] We will not allow the state of Colorado to downplay this. We will not allow the U.S. government to downplay this. 

Jurinsky says the prison gang members have been marking their territory, kicking doors in, and beating people. The resident of the apartment building who disappeared fell off the radar, and his phone was cut off. Jurinsky says when the man's apartment was finally breached with the help of police, it was filled with, "guns, money, giant barrels of [black-market] gas."

She has personally helped people pack up their things and move out of the apartment complex and is helping them look for new housing. But that lady had better get her own family out of town. These gangs don't mess around. If Laken Riley were alive today, she could attest to that. A Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang member murdered her. 

Of course, we knew these kinds of things would happen when Joe and Kamala opened the border on day one. Now Kamala pretends she's in favor of the wall. What a joke. She and Joe sold off the parts of the wall that hadn't been put up yet. But sure, we're the conspiracy theorists. Joe and Kamala let this gang in, and they didn't care what the consequences were as long as these people voted for them. That's why we tell you the real stories at PJ Media.

Victoria Taft

