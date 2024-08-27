‘Conspiracy Theorists’ No More: RFK on Zuck’s COVID Censorship Admission

Chalk up another win for “conspiracy theorists.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. jabbed at anti-free speech Mark Zuckerberg after the latter finally admitted to government-tech COVID-19 censorship collusion.

Advertisement

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally confirmed and expressed regret over a reality that many of us have long known: the Biden administration pressured Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — into crushing free speech about COVID-19. But Kennedy, one of the victims of Big Tech’s previous COVID censorship campaign, knows Zuckerberg’s self-exculpatory apology is late — several years late.

“Looks like Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of the crazed conspiracy theorists who claim that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor dissent during Covid,” Kennedy posted on X. Kennedy previously filed a lawsuit against the government over accusations that the Biden-Harris administration coordinated with social media companies to censor COVID information, in blatant violation of the First Amendment.

Kennedy was one of the most outspoken critics of government-enforced COVID narratives, vaccines, and policies. On Aug. 26, responding to Cornel West, Kennedy posted, “Medical mandates and lockdowns did the most harm to those who were already the most vulnerable. The working class, small business owners, and especially Black people were devastated — 41% of Black businesses closed, never to reopen. The billionaire class and megacorporations did just fine.”

Advertisement

He noted that resistance to “corporate profiteering and authoritarian policies… was branded ‘right-wing’” during COVID. “Entrenched powers try to split us into left and right in order to fragment our resistance. It worked for a while, but now we are coming together again,” he celebrated. Kennedy recently endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump for president.

Related: Exclusive: RFK’s Endorsement of Trump a ‘Political Shot Heard Round the World’

House Judiciary Committee Republicans shared Zuckerberg’s letter on Twitter/X, summing up the main points, “Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin ‘pressured’ Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech.”

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things:



1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans.



2. Facebook censored Americans.



3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story.



Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter. “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.”

Advertisement

Zuckerberg also mentioned his infamous “Zuckerbucks” funding for previous elections but made the ridiculous assertion that it was “designed to be non-partisan.” That does not augur well — it indicates Zuckerberg is a coward covering his bases rather than a man truly repenting of past mistakes.

Recommended: Trump Honors Kabul Victims, Blames Biden-Harris

After all, Meta’s platforms continue to censor conservatives regularly; even I have been censored on Facebook multiple times in recent months. MRC Free Speech America found Facebook interfered in elections 39 times since 2008. There’s no evidence yet that Meta will totally reverse years of election-related and health-related censorship; we can only hope that Zuckerberg is sincere in repenting of his anti-free speech actions.