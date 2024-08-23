Exclusive: RFK’s Endorsement of Trump a ‘Political Shot Heard Round the World’

Three prominent Republicans praised the promise of victory Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump gives for the 2024 election and for free speech in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Article III Project president and founder Mike Davis celebrated the “populist, inclusive, united movement” that Trump leads now that Independent presidential nominee Kennedy has suspended his campaign and backed his GOP rival. Former Trump DOJ official Jeff Clark lauded ex-Democrat Kennedy’s support for Trump as “the Political Shot Heard Round the World.” And MRC VP of Free Speech America Dan Schneider specifically praised Kennedy’s critiques of censorship, predicting a Trump-Kennedy alliance could spell a major win for free speech.

Davis told me that Kennedy’s announcement marks a major political realignment ahead of the 2024 election. “RFK Jr’s endorsement of Trump is the game-winner. It solidifies the realignment of the parties,” he said. “Kamala Democrats are now the party of the war-mongering, leftist, illiberal, corporate oligarchs.” In contrast, “Trump leads a populist, inclusive, united movement.”

Kennedy’s call for unity between his supporters and Republicans is especially important after the vitriol and death cult insanity of the just-ended Democratic National Convention, where the two major focuses seemed to be hating Trump and killing unborn babies.

Indeed, Clark highlighted how Kennedy’s longtime Democrat affiliation and new hard-hitting critiques of the Democrat Party indicate a major political shift. “In just one short speech, RFK Jr. showed why the Democrats could not allow honest primaries with all of their candidates and RFK Jr. especially could not be allowed on a debate stage with Biden or Harris,” Clark stated.

He went on, “Harris has to speak from a professionally written Hollywood script, as she did last night. RFK Jr. isn’t always right but he speaks from the heart and backed both by argumentation and facts he has researched. Seeing a member of the Democrat Party’s royalty defect to Trump is the Political Shot Heard Round the World.”

Meanwhile, Schneider, as VP of MRC Free Speech America, focused more specifically on Kennedy’s critiques of the censorship industrial complex and what that means for the future. “When RFK Jr spoke to the libertarians at their convention, he gave a master class on the First Amendment and the sanctity of free speech rights,” Schneider told me, referring to the May Libertarian Party Convention.

Kennedy “has spoken more clearly and accurately than any politician” on this issue, Schneider added. “Donald Trump also knows firsthand how censorship is undemocratic and horribly un-American. This tandem will serve as a one-two punch to Big Tech's censorship regime.” (Disclosure: I contribute to MRC.)

In his speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. repeatedly mentioned censorship, claiming the Democrat Party had previously opposed censorship but now aggressively pushes it. Referring to Joe Biden, Kennedy stated, “When a U.S. president colludes with or outright coerces media companies to censor political speech, it's an attack on our most sacred right of free expression and that's the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest.”

Kennedy argued that government and media “fear the truth, and that's what they censor.” He said his decision to step out of the 2024 race came as he worried he “would likely hand the election over to the Democrats with whom I disagree on the most existential issues: censorship, war, and chronic disease.” Kennedy said that he launched his campaign “to unify America,” and his speech ending that campaign was also a message of unity.

Hopefully, we can now, as Davis, Clark, and Schneider predicted, look forward to a major election victory for all Patriots who, from multiple political backgrounds, all want to see America’s Constitution, freedom, and prosperity restored.