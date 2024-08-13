Kamala's Hiding Until Early Voting Starts. Here's What Trump Can Do to Break Through.

Any sentient person who's spent more than a few years on the planet knows that Kamala Harris is one of the most thuggish, authoritarian, and anti-freedom candidates to ever run for office. She is a radical leftist willing to use power to crush opposition as I pointed out in my piece "You Don't Have to Wonder if Kamala Is an Authoritarian Jackboot, Just Look at Her Record."

Advertisement

She helped foment the homelessness crisis and crime spree on the streets of California. She helped bail out arsonists when Minneapolis arsonists destroyed a police precinct. She was "the last one in the room" when Joe Biden pulled the plug on Afghanistan, set the Middle East on fire, and emboldened Putin and Iran to make their deadly moves in Ukraine and Israel respectively. All of her gut instincts are anti-American, anti-West, and wrong. Period.

That said, with September 6 and early voting around the corner, Harris and her equally wild-eyed commie veep could win.

Harris is obviously trying to run out the clock to bank enough votes before a proposed September 10 debate with Trump. Trump has proposed a September 4 contest on Fox News, which she has so far turned down.

The media has given Harris information dominance. With the dominant media, social media platforms, and Google in her corner, she will be tough to beat. The Democrats installed her as the shiny new object, and she has to stay hidden as Joe Biden did. She can't risk people hearing her speak and pontificate because she is unlikeable and sounds like a loon.

For Our VIPs: Now Radical Tim Walz Is Trying to Steal the Valor of JD Vance's Bootstraps Success

The Democrat switcheroo has put Trump on his back foot, but he doesn't have time to look back and complain. He's got to get busy defining the issues he cares about and Harris's positions, and he's got to do it with the least hyperbole and fewest ad hominem attacks he can muster.

Advertisement

Generalities will fail; he must be specific in his criticisms. He must begin now to specifically tease out her beliefs and put them on display without hyperbole and to tell her story. And he'd better do it soon because he's running out of time.

Victor Davis Hanson wrote and podcasted recently that if anyone in Trump World is listening, here are some tips for debates based on just one of the most horrible acts of the Biden Administration.

...Vice President Harris, you bragged in several venues that you were the, quote, last person in the room with Joe Biden when he made that decision to flee in disgrace and humiliation from Afghanistan. You remember that? And what is she going to say? She bragged about it. So let's say he doesn't stop. He says, you told the American people that you were going to force them to sell back to the government their so-called assault rifles, okay? If you want to buy back American's assault weapons, take their private property, violate the Second Amendment, then why in the world would you be the last person in the room that approved a policy that gave 360,000 assault weapons to the Taliban?

Hansen writes that ad hominem attacks are "distractions" that look "desperate," leading to unnecessary criticisms that Trump is "cruel, mean, and racist."

Harris’s Big Gift to Trump—if He Uses It



Harris’s selection of Walz at least reveals the left’s full-bore agenda, something that previously her handlers seemed at pains to hide: an overt doubling down on the Biden neo-socialist record that will require a far more vigorous… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

I noticed in the X "Spaces" interview with Elon Musk that Trump once again referred to California Governor Gavin Newsom at "Newscum." It is completely unnecessary, off-putting, and not clever. It's the least Trumpian nickname he's ever come up with. We know supporters understand Trump's shorthand, but future supporters need a couple of short examples of why Newsom is the worst governor in America this side of Jay Inslee and that wild-eyed radical's brother-from-another-mother Tim Walz.

Hanson says that "Proving Harris is a DEI selection, a woke opportunist, a hypocrite, an utter incompetent, childlike, and indistinguishable from Joe Biden," while completely true, "won’t win Trump a single additional MAGA vote in the swing states or one new Trump-hating Democrat."

Related: Elon and Trump 'X' Interview and the Electronic 'Lisping' Issue

Hanson says Trump, "must force Harris to come clean by either reemphasizing her lifelong extreme positions or be exposed as a flip-flopping opportunist." He needs a couple of specific, short examples. People want more than "she's a disaster" even though we all agree that she is. He needs to show his work.

And he needs to point out that while she was naval gazing and looking at Venn Diagrams and yellow school buses, she was the deciding vote in the Senate for the biggest explosion in pubic spending with the laughably-named "Inflation Reduction Act," which ran up government spending so much it triggered the escalating inflation from which we all suffer right now.

Advertisement

Has Trump mentioned that 76% of all income taxes collected now go to pay for the interest on the debt? That the new spending is more than the entire U.S. defense budget? These are frightening numbers. People need to know. They don't need to know about Kamala's cackle.

Hanson notes that Trump must "hammer away that Biden-Harris has left us with a $1.2 trillion yearly interest bill on the debt, higher interest rates, 10 million unaudited illegal and often dangerous aliens, a nonexistent border," not to mention an energy policy that made "staples essential to life—key foods, fuels, power, housing, insurance, and health care—20 to 30 percent higher than when Biden took office."

Perhaps worst is Harris's lie that Joe Biden was as "fit as a fiddle" before he was pushed out of the 2024 race.

Trump's running out of time to define his opponent. He must summon all the discipline he possesses and get busy right now. The country depends on it.

Here at PJ Media, we tell you the stories the leftists don't like. They are the stories that get us censored by social media sites and down-listed by search engines, all because we don't toe the line of the state-run media. The left does this to put us out of business.

That's where you come in. Don't let them. Please consider a VIP membership to PJ Media. It keeps the lights on and the commies away. Click this link to use our brand new promo code COMMIEWALZ for a 50% discount. Thank you.