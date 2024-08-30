OK, So What Exactly is Kamala Harris Going to Do on 'Day One' of Her Presidency?

Kamala Harris is not a chameleon. Saying that she changes colors would be a grossly racist thing to say, and I, for one, refuse to say it. Even though it's true. I mean what is she? The first black female candidate for president or the first East Asian female candidate for president? It tends to wobble depending on the audience she's addressing.

No, Harris is a "political chameleon." She doesn't change colors, she changes her political positions. And again, it depends on the audience she's trying to reach.

In the olden days of politics, we called that sort of thing a "flip-flop." Today, Harris has refined the technique and now refers to her "values" as being consistent. It's just her position on some issues that have changed.

Got it.

The first question CNN's Dana Bash asked was the same sort of question that derailed Ted Kennedy's campaign in 1980. Kennedy's old family friend, CBS News's Roger Mudd, asked him in August 1979 why he wanted to be president. His halting, incoherent answer doomed his campaign before it even started.

Harris was asked what she would do on "day one" of her presidency. She, too, responded nearly incoherently.

National Review:

Well, there are a number of things. I will tell you first and foremost one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class. When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by — by hope and by optimism. I think sadly in the last decade, we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans — really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that. BASH: So what would you do day one?

Give Bash credit. She didn't let go of the easiest question anyone would ever ask Harris. Harris still couldn't answer in anything but banal generalities.

Day One, it’s gonna be about one, implementing my plan for what I call an opportunity economy. I’ve already laid out a number of proposals in that regard, which include what we’re gonna do to bring down the cost of everyday goods, what we’re gonna do to invest in America’s small businesses, what we’re gonna do to invest in families.

Yes, yes, but WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ON DAY ONE? How about you, Gov. Walz?

Well, I’m excited about this agenda, too. As I said, the idea of inspiring America to what can be. And I think many of these things that the vice president’s proposing are — are — are things that we share in values. And the child tax credit’s one we know that reduces childhood poverty by a third. We did it in Minnesota. To have a federal partner in this —unbelievable, I think, in the impact that we can make.

No one expected a five-minute dissertation on tax policy or a detailed plan on budget priorities. Just some sign that Harris had a handle on what she planned to do first. That was not forthcoming. Even her platitudes were missing a time period.

When Bash asked, “So you maintain Bidenomics is a success?” Harris gave a long defense of the Biden — excuse me, the Biden–Harris record — which amounted to a yes: “I’ll say that that’s good work. There’s more to do, but that’s good work,” she summarized.

Harris tried to lie her way past some indelicate questions about Biden and her economic record. It fell a little flat.

Duane Patterson at Hot Air hit it out of the park.

I've watched Obi-Wan Kenobi. I've seen Sir Alec Guinness. Kamala Harris is no Jedi master. She cannot pull off the Jedi mind trick. Trying to intimate that the economy was flat-lined when she and Joe Biden came into office just isn't borne out by reality or facts. More people died from COVID on Biden's watch than Trump's, by far. The economy was already adding jobs when Biden took the oath of office. The economic engine had already refired before Kamala Harris began her three-and-a-half year demonstration of the Peter Principle. And yet, under Trump, inflation was under 2%, energy and food were both affordable. She has no answer to this that gets anywhere near the truth.



Why hasn't Harris done more to solve the problems she outlines as vice president?

The feel-good vibey, hopey, dopey campaign is almost over. One can endure that stratospheric level of saccharine for only so long. Eventually, it turns the stomach, and people get nauseous listening to it day after day.

When the campaign turns, Harris's idiotic generalities won't work anymore. That's when she'll be exposed as the ignorant charlatan she truly is.