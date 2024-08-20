All things considered, gender-neutral restrooms are not the worst idea that has ever been realized. As long as they are single-occupancy and the door locks, it is a great way to let women use the facility without being confronted by a 6'5" guy with a five-o'clock shadow, a housecoat, drugstore makeup, and costume jewelry who shaved his legs and then he was a she (to steal a phrase from Lou Reed).

The Chrisitan Post notes that at the discount Bohemian Grove gathering known as the Democratic National Convention, organizers have "repurposed" several women's bathrooms at the United Center into "gender-neutral" commodes. As an aside, why is it that a party that is so pro-woman never fails to stick it to women at every opportunity? Why not make the pronoun people use the men's can for a change? But I suppose if someone identifies as a woman, elf, acorn, or the color Fuchsia when they gotta go, they gotta go. And, when half of your electorate gets their pronouns from a Magic 8 Ball on a daily basis, I guess you have to make accommodations.

(For the record, Mrs. Brown reliably informs me that her pronouns are Gold/Standard. And I concur.)

However, a scattering of gender-neutral latrines is not the only feature at the convention. Delegates can also make use of gender-neutral prayer rooms and those designated for men or women.

The DNC arena is outfitted with a “gender neutral prayer room” pic.twitter.com/oA9F18VLSE — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 20, 2024

Inside, one will find a table and Clorox wipes. And an Islamic prayer rug. It's quite the triumph. The Democrats have managed to mix Islam and gender confusion. This was not lost on some X users. One person wrote, “HAHAHA this is incredible. The DNC has a gender-neutral Islamic prayer room.” Another added:

This has to be a joke. https://t.co/b1ugU6Bgaj — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 20, 2024

Actually, it is not a joke at all. It is right on target for a party whose members are about as situationally aware as Pete Puma.

Granted, Islam is not the only religion that segregates worshippers by sex. The practice is also found in some strains of Judaism, and I am sure that there was no shortage of Orthodox Jews who decided to navigate the hordes of well-groomed, polite, and articulate psychopaths outside of the United Center calling for Jewish heads on sticks so they could participate in the convention.

For any lefties out who are taking notes, that's what we on the right call sarcasm.

The article in The Christian Post reports that there are no Jewish or Christian symbols, worship elements, or accouterments of any kind. Just a prayer rug. It's almost as if no one wants Christians or Jews worshipping at the convention.

Or am I projecting?

I am a Christian. I also believe people should enjoy the right to worship however they wish in America. One can be a Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Zoroastrian, Druid, Christian, or Jew. However, it is telling that the DNC organizers only wanted to accommodate one group. Well, actually, two.

The sad punchline is that the DNC, in a pathetic attempt to stand for all the woke things, has shown that it is incapable of standing for something. This, as the old saying goes, means it will fall for anything. The only question left to ask its voters is, "How many lumps do you want?"