Democrats 'Save Democracy' by Deciding Who Will and Won't Be on the Ballot in Swing States

The Democrats have a long, cringey history of blaming Donald Trump for whatever skullduggery they are up to.

The utopian socialists have long accused Trump of buddying up to white supremacists while their jammy Hitler youth toffs were busy ransacking our so-called elite universities and terrorizing Jewish students. So when the Democrats said Trump was trying to "end democracy" it didn't take Kreskin to predict their next move.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! The Democrat stronghold of New York City was home to 30 antisemitic attacks in July, or roughly one per day.

I could list a tumulus of other examples but I have other steaks to sizzle.

In the Democrats' latest version of "I know you are, but what am I" (now reread that in a Pee-Wee Herman voice), they've taken it upon themselves to decide who will and will not be on the ballots in various swing states.

RFK, Jr. has hitched a ride on the Trump train and decided to take himself off the ballot in roughly 10 states, but the pinkos have decided otherwise.

Michigan's Stalin-loving Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, is keeping RFK, Jr. on the ballot hoping to draw votes away from Trump, even though Kennedy dropped out of the race.

BREAKING: Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson refuses to take RFK Jr. off the ballot. WTF



This is after she THREATENED Election officials who choose not to certify the Election results



THIS IS WHAT ELECTION RIGGING LOOKS LIKE pic.twitter.com/GlmfYJSHwC — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

Wisconsin, never a state to be out Mao-Maoed, followed suit. The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) voted 5-1 that Kennedy must remain on the ballot.

FACT-O-RAMA! Democrats are keeping RFK, Jr. on the ballot, but the Biden-Harris administration has pulled his Secret Service protection.

Conversely, Cornel West wants to remain on the ballot, but the Democrats are fighting fang and talon to keep him off, especially in the swing states.

Benson succeeded in defenestrating West from the Michigan ballot, but a judge clown-slapped her fascist face and put West back onto the ballot.

PINKO-RAMA! One month before the 2020 election, Benson told her election clerks that they didn't need to verify signatures due to the large number of ballots in public drop boxes. A judge struck that down in 2021, long after the election was over.

The Democrats succeeded in keeping West off the ballot in Pennsylvania, a state many political pundits believe the Harris-Walz ticket needs to win the White House. Judges in Wisconsin and Michigan have stated that West can remain on the ballots in those swing states, but the Democratic Party has filed appeals in both states.

Advertisement

What have we learned?

RFK Jr. wants to be removed from the ballot in 10 states, but swing state collies are fighting to keep him on, knowing that doing so might cost Trump some votes.

The same states are fighting to keep West, who wants to remain on the ballot, out of the picture, knowing that he will draw votes from Kamala.

West is most popular with black voters. Keeping him off the ballot is a kick in their faces.

Last I heard, it was Trump who was trying to suppress the black vote, but as we know, the left accuses Trump of engaging in whatever chicanery it's up to.