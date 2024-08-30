State Rep. Leaves Dems for GOP, the ‘Party of Parents’

A Texas state representative has announced she is leaving the Democrat Party for the Republican “party of Lincoln,” the party that supports economic empowerment and parental rights.

Rep. Shawn Nicole Thierry (146th District) announced on Aug. 30 that, as a “woman, a mother, and a lawmaker” who dedicated her “life to championing the values that fortify our families and uplift our communities,” she decided after “much reflection, prayer, and soul-searching” to leave the Democrat Party. Leftists forcing LGBTQ ideology on kids and sports was a major factor in her decision.

This decision to switch parties is in line with her “core values and the best interests of our beloved country,” she posted on X, as the “Democratic Party has veered so far left, so deep into the progressive abyss, that it now champions policies that I cannot, in good conscience, support policies like promoting sex changes for children during a vulnerable stage of their lives, and dismantling Title IX protections for women in sports.”

Thierry explained that she has always voted Democrat and that her parents “believed the Democratic Party was the party of the people,” but “the party I once knew has drifted far from its roots,” now “radicalized and increasingly out of touch” with American values. The “left now stifles thoughtful debate, silencing dissent with an iron fist—demanding blind allegiance to ideology, where one must ‘comply or be cast out,’” and Thierry preempted that by leaving voluntarily.

Of course, while the Democrat Party is undoubtedly more radical now, it always was the party of racism and anti-constitutional policies, from Andrew Jackson onwards. Thierry did acknowledge in her post that, historically, the Republican Party has a better civil rights record than the Democrats do. “I now stand with the party of Lincoln, the party that fought to preserve our Union and fought to end the atrocities of slavery,” she declared, adding:

In 2024, the Republican Party champions economic empowerment, by investing in Historically Black colleges and universities like the one I proudly graduated from. It’s the party of parents, believing that they have the fundamental right to determine the best educational environments for their children to learn, grow, and succeed. It is the party that fosters prosperity and entrepreneurial opportunities, enabling small business owners to not just survive, but to thrive, fulfilling the promise of the American dream.

U.S. mothers of every ethnicity and background, Thierry continued, recognize a “sacred duty to preserve the innocence of our children, protect them from being sexualized, and sterilized,” also to “respect universal truths, and to uphold the rights of biological women as defined by science, nature, and common sense.” The Democrat Party is not committed to “hard working families” now. Thierry certainly isn’t alone among America’s racial minorities in feeling abandoned by Democrat elites.

Thierry anticipates “relentless attacks, criticism, and mischaracterization” because of her decision but, citing the Book of Job, trusts “that God will guide me and cover me as I step into this new chapter of my life.” She will not be alone, either, Thierry announced. Indeed, the press release she shared included the welcoming praise of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

As Thierry wrote, “I will be with millions of courageous women and men of good conscience, who are willing to place people over political ideology.” As a “champion for children,” who is “[c]ensured, but not silenced, I will use my voice to amplify the voices of women everywhere —women who are willing to make waves across America.”

She closed with a call for unity. “Together, we can nurture and protect our children by creating a safer, brighter future for them. Together, we can restore the spirit, security, and soul of America.”