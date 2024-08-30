Kamala Harris Is Shoplifting from President Trump

When you haven't got any good ideas of your own you can always "borrow" them from others who do have them—at least long enough to get elected.

Then you can go back to the bad ideas you really have.

Advertisement

That's a fair description of Kamala Harris' campaign so far. It's a lot like President Trump's campaign in that she is all of a sudden making the same case that Trump has been making for years with regard to controlling the border. The one policy that Harris—acting as Joe Biden's so-called "Border Czar"—did absolutely nothing about for almost four years.

The audacity of it is spectacular.

Harris is saying everything Trump has been saying after claiming that everything Trump was saying about the out-of-control border was "un-American" and even "racist." Back in 2018—when Trump was still president—she referred to the border wall he advocated (and continues to advocate) as a "medieval vanity project," as if the wall had nothing to do with getting control of the border and everything to do with Trump's ego.

Now, it's apparently Harris who has the ego problem. At least according to her own standards. She pledged in her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention to sign "a bipartisan bill" that would "spend hundreds of millions" to resume building the border wall she had previously called "medieval."

Does anyone believe her?

Her policy positions are constantly shifting whichever way the political winds blow. She knows there is a problem—to put it mildly—at the border. The polls tell her so. So she suddenly pretends to be as concerned about getting control of the border as Trump.

Advertisement

But does any think she actually believes that? Or in anything—beyond getting elected?

Even Axios—the Left-leaning arbiter of bias in news reporting—no longer believes her, calling it "the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking – proposals that aides say she now is against."

For now. For the next two or so months, to be precise.

Once she wins the election—if she manages to convince enough people that she believes in the same things that Donald Trump does, just without the "mean tweets"—she'll have new ideas.

Her old ideas will just as suddenly replace the ideas she's temporarily borrowing from Trump in order to fool (so she hopes) enough people who like Trump's ideas but maybe not him personally to vote for her rather than him.

As USA Today—not exactly a pro-Trump newspaper—recently opined, Harris has offered no explanation for shoplifting her opponent's ideas. She hadn't (before Thursday) "done a single interview or press conference since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month." And there's not been much sign of him lately, either. He is apparently spending a couple of weeks on vacation—again—while the country is disintegrating.

Last night, the Harris-Walz duo taped an interview with CNN that was broadcast—and edited—after it was recorded.

Advertisement

It's a bit much, even for USA Today. The staged interview "makes it seem like Harris can't handle an interview on her own and feels like a cop-out." Harris "doesn’t have a coherent agenda for what her presidency would look like." The rest of the angst is tied to Harris’ general incompetence on camera when off teleprompter).

But it's of a piece with how Biden ran against Trump back in 2020—avoiding any interaction with the press that wasn't tightly scripted. In retrospect, this was clearly done to keep Biden's cognitive decline and bad ideas under the table for just long enough to get him elected.

And here we go again.

This blatant shoplifting of President Trump's good ideas is so desperate it would be funny if the stakes weren't so serious. If Harris herself weren't so egregious. She is, after all, the second to the man who deliberately lied about Border Patrol officers horse-whipping people attempting to cross the border.

She said not one thing to contradict her boss's disgusting and inciting slander.

She stood by (just not at the border) while millions of unvetted people from no one knows where literally walked across the border over the past four years. Many of these are criminals, including members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, considered to be even more dangerous than the better-known street gang MS-13 because the leadership of Tren de Aragua has reportedly sanctioned attacks on law enforcement. A video appeared of what are reportedly heavily armed Tren de Aragua gang members taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

Advertisement

How did these Tren de Aragua gangsters make it to Aurora, Colorado? The same way they've made their way to other cities across America. They just went there because little, if anything, prevented them from making their way there.

Such as a wall, for instance. The one Kamala Harris now says she wants to put up. And she'll keep saying it for the next two months or so. After that, she'll be saying something else.

That's why calling her out on her shoplifting of Donald Trump's ideas is so important. Not so much because she's stolen them, but because everyone knows she doesn't actually believe in them.