The Morning Briefing: How Many Americans Will Woke Soros Prosecutors Get Killed?

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jadwiga’s dreams were plagued by a fedora-wearing sloth who insisted that she call him “Señor Funbuggy.”

My colleagues and I spend a lot of time writing about the various ways woke people are trying to destroy the United States of America. At times it seems like we could devote our efforts to just that and still not cover everything.

Heck, we could just focus on what the woke plague is doing to our schools and have our hands full. And it would be a most noble endeavor. The left, however, tries to overload us on multiple fronts, especially when it comes to the woke wars.

The battle against radical woke ideology isn’t just about the supremacy of ideas. Woke policies put people in physical peril. Crime is spiking in blue cities and counties that have had woke, progressive prosecutors installed by evil billionaire George Soros. That’s not just a complaint by rightwing nutjobs like me. Things got so bad, so quickly in San Francisco under Soros DA Chesa Boudin that the far-left loons there recalled him.

Another Soros plant has left a legacy, this time it’s a body count.

Rick has the story:

Anthony McRae, the gunman who killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University on Monday, was arrested in June 2019 and charged with illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit. McRae faced up to five years in prison for this charge, which means he might have been in prison when he picked up a gun and opened fire on innocent people last Monday. But McRae caught a break. He happened to commit his gun crime in a jurisdiction made safe for criminals by a prosecutor supported by the George Soros network of nonprofits. Ingham County district attorney Carol Siemon drastically reduced McRae’s concealed handgun charge in the name of fixing the “dramatic racial inequality” in sentencing. McRae ended up serving one-year probation from which he was released in 2021.

Predictably, the left is slobbering all over this shooting (I swear they enjoy stepping over corpses) and using it as a rallying cry for taking away Second Amendment rights. Never mind the fact that this tragedy most likely would have been avoided if existing gun laws had been properly enforced all the way through the legal chain.

A district attorney is, by definition, a law enforcement officer. District attorneys are integral to the protection of the public. In the simplest of terms: a DA shouldn’t be friends with the bad guys.

The woke Soros prosecutors, however, view themselves as advocates for the criminals. Rather than getting criminals off the streets, the Soros gang is intent on getting them back on the streets as quickly as possible. If you presented that scenario to an average fourth grader, the kid would say, “What is wrong with you people?”

Leftist ideology exists on a plane that is far from reality. There are no consequences for themselves or those they’ve deemed downtrodden.

Sane (non-leftist) people know that the real world is constantly being washed over by a veritable tsunami of consequences though. They’re unavoidable. The consequences of the actions of law enforcement officials who coddle criminals are often swift and dangerous.

The end game, of course, is total, lawless chaos, which creates the perfect conditions for the growth of progressivism. Or communism. Or fascism. Chaos is fertilizer for the worst of the isms.

The recall of Boudin in San Francisco was seen by many as an encouraging sign that even the far left wouldn’t tolerate prosecutors who don’t prosecute the real criminals. I think it was probably an anomaly. Expecting progressives all over the country to admit that getting into bed with Soros was a bad idea is a tall order. He’s still their sugar daddy.

A lot of the streets in America will remain dangerous as long as he is.

(Reminder: this is the last chance to send emails for Friday’s Mailbag of Magnificence.)

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

In Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was ice fishing when he saw a car plunge into the water and sink. He immediately ran over, jumped into the freezing water, got into the car, and rescued the man and dog inside. Hero. pic.twitter.com/N50fnFr5Dd — Goodable (@Goodable) February 13, 2023

PJ Media

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of Feb. 6-12, 2023

VodkaPundit. ‘You Are an Enemy of Mine,’ Warns Bing AI to Tech Writer

Michigan State Shooter Had Previous Gun Charges Dropped in the Name of ‘Race Equity’

Want the Inside on CPS Corruption? Famed Civil Rights Lawyer Is Live-Streaming Devastating Depositions

Muslims Beat, Strip Naked, and Parade Christian Grandmother in Egypt. Now SHE’S the Guilty One

‘Why Would You Want Some Lady’s Dirty Clothes?’: Biden’s ‘Non-Binary’ Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief’s Rough Day in Court

EVERYTHING’S FINE. F-16s Intercept Russian Planes Near Alaska

SCOTUS Will Decide Whether to Take up a 2020 ‘Rigged Election’ Case on Friday

Portland Is Flummoxed by its Broken Windows Epidemic — Seriously

WATCH: Chelsea Handler’s Sad Anti-Motherhood Propaganda Film

Making Sense of the ‘2023 Asbury Revival’

Creep Factor: 1,000,000. Medical Tyranny! The Feds Are Tracking the Unvaccinated, and You Won’t Believe ‘WHO’ Is Telling Them to Do It

DeSantis Announces ‘Digital Bill of Rights’ to Take on Tech-Government Censorship Collusion

Racist Dem Calls Clarence Thomas an ‘Uncle Tom’ During Debate Over Proposed Statue in State House

This May Be the Best Suggestion Ever to Beat Inflation

Transgender Cannibal Baby Rapist Put in Women’s Prison Near Mother and Baby Unit

Master Satire: Teacher Confiscates White Students’ Lunches, Redistributes Them to ‘BIPOC’ Students for ‘Equity’

The FBI Search for Biden’s Classified Documents Expands AGAIN

Chicago’s Homeless Are Camping Out in O’Hare

You Think Hunter Biden Is Bad? Meet Joe Biden’s Brother Jim.

“Transitioning” to unemployment. Scottish First Minister Resigns After London Vetoes Transgender Law

GOP FTC Commissioner Resigns In Protest of Democratic Chairperson’s ‘Disregard for the Rule of Law’

Joe Biden: The Best Communicator in the White House

Quack Scientists Want to Phase Out the Terms ‘Male’ and ‘Female’

Prices Have Gone up 14.4 Percent Since the Adults Have Been Back in Charge

VDH. Destroying Meritocracy Is Deadly

A Bearded Woman and a Severed Head In a Crock Pot: More Signs of the Failure of Our Therapeutic Culture

DOJ Drops Investigation of Matt Gaetz, Liberals Hardest Hit

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. No to Nikki Harris

Rand Paul Holds Health Institutions Accountable For Denying Medical Care to Those Unvaxxed

JD Vance Criticizes Biden Official Over FAA’s ‘Inclusive Language’ Guidance

Project Veritas Leadership Releases Statement About James O’Keefe

Cam&Co. Parkland dad blasts gun control response to MSU shooting

Chicagoland’s Valentine’s Day warning on residential burglaries

No, opponents of gun control owe no explanations

#TrueStory. The Left is more scared of DeSantis than Trump

NY Times contributors and celebrities bash paper’s coverage of trans issues

FINALLY. California to battle racist police dogs

Kira. Half a Million Residents Have Fled California in Just Two Years

State University to Nonwhite Students: Report Professors for the Racism of Not Calling on You

#RIP Goddess. The Fetching Raquel Welch, Dead at 82

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ‘as Calif. goes so goes the world’ tweet backfires just a little

Corey DeAngelis has a reminder about Texas Dem State Rep opposing school vouchers

Nicolle Wallace says even though DOJ dropped case against Matt Gaetz he’s still guilty of villainy

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Putin’s Stupid and Unnecessary War, Part I

Pete Buttigieg Derails His Presidential Ambitions

Infiltration Invasion? 700% Increase in Illegal Chinese Migrants at U.S. Border

Naïve J.K. Rowling Offers Fig Leaf to LGBTQ+++™ Cult, Fails

Russia’s Disorganized, Piecemeal Offensive Is Gaining Ground at a Terrible Cost

Why Won’t Damar Hamlin Reveal the Reason for His Cardiac Arrest?

Around the Interwebz

Remembering Raquel Welch: Watch Clips From ‘Seinfeld’, Dick Cavett, Duets With Cher & Miss Piggy

Elon Musk says Twitter should be ready for new CEO by end of year

Raisin’ Hellbenders: How Scientists Are Saving North America’s Largest Salamander

Bee Me

'OK, Take Us To A Different Leader,' Say Exasperated Aliens After Trying To Communicate With Joe Biden https://t.co/PvndCFFvoD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 15, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I know this is in regular rotation here. That’s because this insane world needs a fun ’80s song palate cleanser from time to time.