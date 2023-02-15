News & Politics

The FBI Search for Biden's Classified Documents Expands AGAIN

By Matt Margolis 8:56 PM on February 15, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Once again, Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal just keeps getting bigger.

According to a report from CNN, in recent weeks the FBI conducted two searches at the University of Delaware, Joe Biden’s alma mater, concerning the ongoing scandal of Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. The previously undisclosed searches were reportedly done with the cooperation of Biden’s legal team.

The University of Delaware library has a large collection of papers from Biden’s time in the Senate. “Investigators retrieved materials from two university locations on two different days. The material did not appear to have classified markings, according to the source, but they are now being reviewed by the FBI,” CNN reports. “They examined two separate batches of documents during the searches: an archive of materials from Biden’s time in the US Senate and documents that Biden sent to the university in recent years.”

This new revelation comes on the heels of report from earlier this week that Biden’s attorneys may have taken classified documents to Boston, and that the White House hadn’t revealed this information.

The White House, once again, hasn’t been as transparent in this scandal as they have long claimed to be.

