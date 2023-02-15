You Think Hunter Biden Is Bad? Meet Joe Biden’s Brother Jim.

Is there no end to the corruption of America’s First Family? Hunter Biden’s laptop is certainly more salacious, but when it comes to influence-peddling, Old Joe Biden’s kid brother Jim, who is a sprightly 73, is giving his notorious nephew a run for his ill-gotten money. And in yet another indication that the people who are really running the dumpster fire known as the Biden administration are tiring of their feckless and dementia-ridden mouthpiece, it’s all coming out now.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported Tuesday that young Jim “was hired to engage in secret negotiations with the Saudi government on behalf of a US construction company because of his relationship with the then vice president, legal documents claim.” Jim got the nod for this task because, according to an affidavit, the Saudis “would not dare stiff the brother of the Vice-President who would be instrumental to the deal.” All this involved Jim’s role in a 2012 “$140 million settlement negotiation between Hill International,” the American construction firm in question, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jim was reportedly completely up-front about his role in the negotiations, telling Thomas Sullivan, a former senior official at the U.S. Treasury Department, that Hill International hired him to conduct their negotiations with the Saudis “because of his position and relationship” with Old Joe, who was vice president at the time. According to Sullivan, Jim Biden said happily, “Of course, the name didn’t hurt,” that is, the Biden name, and Sara Biden, Jim’s wife, added that Joe and Jim “told each other everything.” Heartwarming.

This appears to be a classic case of influence-peddling. “The Saudi government owed Hill $140 million for their work building desalination plants in the Middle Eastern kingdom dating back to the 1980s.” To collect the dough, Hill reportedly hired Jim Biden “around 2011 to fix a back-door settlement for $100 million.” According to V. Thomas Lankford of Lankford & Reed, a law firm involved with the negotiations, Hill sent Jim Biden to a meeting with the Saudis: “After many delays, a meeting was finally scheduled for mid-February, 2012, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia….Hill, acting through [its CEO, Irvin] Richter, sent Jim Biden – the then sitting Vice President’s brother. Richter confided that he selected Biden because KSA [the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] would not dare stiff the brother of the Vice-President who would be instrumental to the deal.”

Lankford added: “Mr. Biden further confirmed that Richter used Biden as a settlement intermediary in order to capitalize on the influence and orchestration of the settlement by the then Vice-President.” When Sullivan questioned Jim Biden about all in 2017, Sara Biden told him ingenuously: “He doesn’t like us talking to people.” Who doesn’t like them talking to people? The Big Guy, of course: Old Joe Biden himself.

Lankford adds that all this was taking place in an ominous atmosphere: “I didn’t ask for a further explanation since I was looking at two large men in dark suits, in a big black sedan parked on a side street looking directly into their house down the walkway I had just exited. I thought they were some type of security, probably Secret Service.” The Daily Mail notes, however, that “Joe Biden’s family were not entitled to Secret Service protection at the time, as he had ended his term as Vice President.” Lankford continues: “Sara and I walked to my car. She told me that her husband and his brother were very close and that they told each other everything. I reached inside to give her a card, and just as I did, a blue sedan, with a single male driving, pulled quickly into their driveway. She said ‘See what I mean?’”

Yeah. It’s even clearer when one recalls another news item related to Jim Biden, from back in Dec. 2019. The Knoxville News Sentinel in Tennessee reported that the FBI was “investigating the delivery — via the mail — of a terroristic threat to a McMinnville couple who are suing the brother of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.” A few days after “Knox News publicly revealed their claims of fraud and deception against Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, in a federal lawsuit,” the couple, Michael and Natalie Frey, received an envelope in the mail. “Inside the envelope was what appeared to be blood-stained currency from a Middle Eastern country commonly known as a haven for terror groups and a ‘torture ticket’ — a voucher for the infliction of torture.”

What has become of the Freys and their suit since then? Nothing public. That Knoxville News Sentinel story from Dec. 2019 is the most recent one mentioning them. Did a blue sedan pull into their driveway?

Investigative journalist Daniel Greenfield concludes: “James Biden has been a lot bolder in cashing in on Joe’s name and saying so. Hunter, if anything, was actually a good deal more discreet, even in the throes of his drugs and prostitution escapades leaving behind less of a trail tying in Joe than James did. And it’s James who may ultimately prove more dangerous to Joe.” Indeed. As long as those looking into all this can keep the blue sedans at bay.