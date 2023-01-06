The Biden Administration Is Already Obstructing Investigations

According to a new lawsuit, President Biden’s Department of Justice, which is led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is already obstructing investigations by withholding documents pertaining to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“The Department of Justice is trying to prevent disclosure of 400 pages of sensitive documents on Hunter and Jim Biden’s dealings with China, Russia and Ukraine – by pretending they don’t exist,” reports the Daily Mail.

Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans sued the administration in March for failing to provide Biden records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Evans, who is also a FOIA expert, requested documents regarding “any relationship, communication, gift(s), and/or remuneration in any form’ between the president’s son Hunter or brother Jim, and China, Russia or Ukraine.”

According to Evans, government lawyers initially admitted having at least 400 pages of “potentially relevant” documents but are now saying they can “neither confirm nor deny” the existence of the documents Evans requested.

“‘I’m quite confident that they will move for summary judgment on the privacy exemptions under FOIA in an effort to avoid having to produce these documents,’” Evans said.

This echoes a previous scandal in which the Secret Service claimed to have no record of its agents investigating the infamous 2018 Hunter Biden gun incident, but thanks to a lawsuit by Judicial Watch, they found the documents last month. The incident raised serious questions about whether Joe Biden had the Secret Service get involved in protecting his son, which the Secret Service denied for nearly two years.

The hearing for Evans’s case is scheduled for later this month.