Another Biden Family Corruption Cover-up Is Unraveling

Last year, we learned that the U.S. Secret Service got involved in a bizarre incident back in 2018 involving Hunter Biden and his lover and sister-in-law, Hallie Biden. The incident raised serious questions about whether Joe Biden had the Secret Service get involved to protect his son, but the Secret Service claimed they had no records of the incident.

But now, four years after the incident and a year and a half after the bombshell report, the Secret Service has suddenly found its records. Isn’t that convenient? Not only was the incident kept under wraps until after the 2020 election, but the records were magically found after the 2022 midterm elections.

On Oct. 23, 2018, Hallie Biden, who became romantically involved with Hunter sometime after his brother Beau’s death, found Hunter’s .38 revolver in his pickup truck, which was parked at her house. Hallie then took the gun to a nearby grocery store and threw it away in a trash can behind the building. The pair later attempted to retrieve the gun but couldn’t find it. Delaware police investigated, but then the Secret Service got involved and allegedly attempted a cover-up of the incident.

Sources say that Secret Service agents approached the owner of the gun store where Hunter bought the firearm to retrieve the sale paperwork for the gun. The owner refused, suspecting the Secret Service officers intended to get rid of any evidence of Hunter’s ownership of the gun in the event it might be involved in a crime. The revolver was later returned by a man who looks for recyclables in the grocery store’s trash. No arrests or charges were ever made in connection with the incident.

At the time of the revelation, the Secret Service claimed it had no record of its agents investigating the incident — effectively denying they’d ever been involved. Any Secret Service involvement on behalf of the Biden family, even at its own initiative, would be inappropriate interference, according to law enforcement officials. But now, thanks to a lawsuit by Judicial Watch, they’ve “found” the documents.

As recently as September, the Secret Service had claimed it couldn’t find the records. The agency told The Epoch Times that it “searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”

“The Secret Service’s changing story on records raises additional questions about its role in the Hunter Biden gun incident,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “One thing is clear, Judicial Watch’s persistence means the public may get records that the Secret Service suggested didn’t exist.”

It’s not clear if the midterm elections had any impact on the Secret Service’s ability to find the records, but there’s no doubt in my mind there was a cover-up involved. A Secret Service spokesperson told The Epoch Times last year that the agency “maintains there was no Secret Service involvement in the matter.” So, not only did the agency inappropriately interfere with the incident, they outright denied having been involved at all. The big question that needs to be answered is whether Joe Biden specifically requested their involvement, and perhaps we’ll find out soon.