The Morning Briefing: The Biden Crime Family's Defenders Are Getting Nervous

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alistair had a fondness for washing down cheese curds with voluminous amounts of chai horchata that his bandmates found disturbing.

Way back in olden times when we were expecting to be awash in red waviness at this point, many of us on the right were worried that Republicans would get a little squishy when they took back the House. Early indications are that they at least want to appear to be vertebrates for a while.

Matt wrote over the weekend that Kevin McCarthy plans to keep his promise to nuke some of the more unsavory Democrats in the House from their committee assignments. That’s a good start.

Matt also reported last week that the GOP is going to start looking into the shady Biden family business dealings:

On Thursday morning, House Republicans took their first steps in achieving oversight and accountability for the corrupt Biden administration. At a news conference on Thursday, Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claimed that President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings. According to Comer, whistleblowers have come forward to say that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

The Bidens — and Democrats in general — haven’t been held accountable for much in recent years. As my friend and colleague Stephen Green is fond of saying, “Joe Biden is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party.” There have been rumors in the past of dealings with other foreign nationals wherein Hunter Biden leveraged daddy’s name. It’s long past time that a good, hard investigation happened.

Because everything is a clown car now, Team Biden Spokesditz Karine Jeanne-Pierre gave a full-throated world salad defense of the “Big Guy” when questioned about it, which Robert covered for us:

Jean-Pierre began haltingly (she ended haltingly, too, and spoke haltingly in the middle; she is the most outstandingly inarticulate press secretary the nation as ever had): “So, look, uh, you know, um, there’s — there’s some — a little bit of, uh, interesting, uh, you know, kind of, on-brand, uh, thinking here, because, um, you know, congressional Republicans, uh, ran, uh, saying that they were going to fight inflation. Uh, they said they were gonna make that a priority. They were very clear about that these past, uh, several months, and instead, what they’re doing is they’re focusing, uh — you know, they’re focusing — they’re making their top, top priority — they get the majority, and their top priority is actually not focusing on the American families but focusing on the President’s family.”

Oh.

The administration will no doubt downplay it and get some backup from their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. In fact, I caught this gem from ABC News on Twitter:

Congressional Republicans say they'll push ahead with a probe of Pres. Biden's family, including his son Hunter — despite concerns from some in their own caucus. https://t.co/eJg2lGnTIp — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 20, 2022

The oh-so-concerned “some in their own caucus” involves two people: a retired congresswoman and a newly elected member of the House who won’t be sworn in until January.

So, zero members of the Republican caucus. It’s false narrative-building time though, so accuracy be damned.

No real Republican isn’t interested in seeing the Delaware Corleones investigated. And now that at least one major social media company isn’t owned by commies, anything juicy can’t be completely buried.

After sham impeachment trials and the House J6 Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues charade, it will be good to see Biden and Son under the microscope. Something is amiss there, and maybe we can finally get to the bottom of what it is.

I think DOCTOR Mama Jill might be the real mastermind behind it all.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #17: Is a Kinder, Gentler Trump Running for President?

Spokesditz Alert. Asked About Joe Biden’s Involvement In Hunter’s Shady Dealing, Karine Jean-Pierre Flails and Sputters

Interview with Blake Masters: Maricopa ‘Failed’ to Run a ‘Clean Election’

Jeopardy’s Brightest Didn’t Know Who Ketanji Jackson Is, and CNN Can’t Even

The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco Highlights a Department of Justice Investigation of Ticketmaster

All New York Schools Must Ditch Their Native American Mascots by the End of the Academic Year

Reminder: The Club Q Shooting May Not Be What the Left Wants You to Believe It Is

GLAAD’s Club Q Shooting Response Calls for Silencing Critics

Nah, I’m full. Here, Have a Fresh Glass of Camel Urine, Say Muslim ‘Scientists’

Musk Reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter Account and You Can Guess the Left’s Reaction

Finally! Arizona Attorney General Launches Inquiry Into Maricopa County Election Day Fiasco

Besotted Judge Calls Leftist Muslim Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car A ‘Remarkable Person’

McCarthy: Omar, Swalwell, and Schiff to Lose Committee Assignments

U.S. Reverses Course, Now Says It Will Pay Climate Extortion Money to Poorer Nations

International Soccer President in Epic Rant Against the West for Misunderstanding Qatar’s Oppression

Biden Makes an Interesting Admission About the Club Q Shooting

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Case For Ron DeSantis 2024

Ted Cruz Reveals His Plans For 2024

Oh. Democrats Want To Pretend Everything At the Border Is Secured

Republican Murkowski Takes Slight Lead In Alaska’s Election Results

Oregon hunters concerned about end of gun sales

Yes, the crime spike is real, and it’s still here

New York judge provides helpful reminder of why “may issue” laws are terrible

The new boss has spoken: No more drunk CNN show hosts on New Year’s Eve

Looking back at Canada’s plan to tax the unvaccinated

Judge boots Psaki’s attempt to dodge subpoena

CBS ‘Left’ Twitter to Virtue Signal; Now They’ve Truly Beclowned Themselves by Returning

Add Amoxicillin to the Things in Critically Short Supply Saga

Evangelical ‘Leaders’ Who Endorsed Trump in 2016 Now Say They Won’t Support Him in 2024

‘Middle-Class Joe’ Biden reportedly paid big $$ out of pocket for granddaughter’s WH wedding

Lincoln Project alumnus blaming Libs of TikTok and Tucker Carlson for Colo. Springs shooting BACKFIRES

Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for sharing hateful Joy Reid TikTok trashing Republicans for being ‘mean’

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Kruiser Kabana Episdode 202: Ricochet’s Jon Gabriel Joins Me From Maricopa County to Talk About the Hot Mess

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: TSA Found a What in Her WHAT?

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #53: The Paul Pelosi Story Gets Lost in the Bermuda Triangle

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 109: How I Became a Cuckservative

Awww, Suddenly the Left Doesn’t Like Investigations

Joe Biden Doesn’t Have a Clue What’s Ahead in This Economy

Congress Should Investigate Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Bribe

There’s a Gender ‘Imbalance’ Among Transgender Teens Seeking Treatment. Is Social Media to Blame?

Joe Biden Doesn’t Have a Clue What’s Ahead in This Economy

The Return of the Fictional ‘Social Cost of Carbon’

Around the Interwebz

Smells Like Onion

Vacationing Detective Just Going To Pretend Like He Didn't Even See Dead Body In The Woods https://t.co/Igq3WHybas pic.twitter.com/qhySlAA4Wo — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 20, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery