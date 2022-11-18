'Unwoke' Free-for-All #17: Is a Kinder, Gentler Trump Running for President?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

It’s good to be back after our unplanned election week hiatus (my bad, as I explain).

We were both thrilled that Donald Trump announced that he’s running for president again, largely because it gave us something to talk about other than another election postmortem. We’re both fans, of course, but things are different now.

Like, is he mellowing for this go-round?

Kevin and I discuss what Trump’s very early announcement might mean for a Republican party that is still reeling from last week. Because we may still be a little raw from last week, we’re both drinking “comfort booze” for this one.

Let the countdown to Nov. 5, 2024, begin!

Enjoy!

