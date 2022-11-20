McCarthy: Omar, Swalwell, and Schiff to Lose Committee Assignments

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy repeatedly promised over the past couple of years that, when the GOP regains control of the House, he would remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees.

It looks like he intends to follow through on that promise.

On Saturday, McCarthy spoke at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas, during which he announced he would follow through on his promise to boot the notorious anti-Semite, Rep. Omar, off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“I’m keeping that promise,” he told them.

Sources close to McCarthy told The Washington Times that Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell can expect to be kicked off the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as well. Schiff falsely claimed to have seen intelligence that Trump colluded with Russia, and he heavily promoted the debunked Steele Dossier. Swalwell’s relationship with a Chinese spy had many in the GOP calling for him to be removed, but the Democrat-led House refused.

Last year, House Democrats removed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees. It was an unprecedented move, as the House majority had never before meddled with the minority party’s committee assignments.

Not mentioned in the article was Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who infamously incited violence by urging people to confront Trump officials in public.

Booting one or all of these reps will prompt outrage from the Democrats, but hopefully, in the long term, it will force both parties to agree to a rigid set of standards by which a member might lose a committee assignment that doesn’t merely put them at the whim of the majority party.