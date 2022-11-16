Speaker McCarthy Has a Promise to Fulfill

Last year Pelosi and the Democrats stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over past comments she made, and later censured and removed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from his committee assignments over a video he tweeted.

Republicans argued at the time that Democrats were establishing a “dangerous” precedent whereby the “majority party can punish a member of the minority party by removing their committee assignments.”

In a sense, they were warned that they would “rue the day” they established this precedent, and that day is hopefully coming soon. It took long enough, but the Republican Party finally secured the House Majority on Tuesday evening, which also means that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will be Speaker of the House.

McCarthy has repeatedly promised that he would remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees. There are more legitimate reasons to remove all four of them from their committee assignments than there were to remove Greene and Gosar. Waters infamously incited violence by urging people to confront Trump officials in public, Omar has a habit of making blatantly anti-Semitic statements, Swalwell had an affair with a Chinese spy, and Schiff lied about seeing intelligence proving Trump colluded with Russia.

At a minimum, these four need to be purged from their committees. McCarthy has promised to do this. In January, the gavel will be handed to him, and he must follow through.