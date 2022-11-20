Besotted Judge Calls Leftist Muslim Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car A ‘Remarkable Person’

As Kevin Downey Jr. reported on Friday, Merrick Garland’s intrepid Justice Department paused for a moment Friday from its valiant efforts to frame Donald Trump for a crime that would prevent him from becoming president again to show its compassionate side. It intervened in the sentencing of a Leftist lawyer who threw a Molotov cocktail into a police car during the George Floyd riots in New York City in 2020 to make sure that she got off with as light a sentence as possible. Merrick Garland, that paragon of impartial justice, can’t just sit there and allow a Leftist, someone who devoutly believes just as he does, to rot in prison for a little trifling firebomb, now can he? Of course he can’t. The judge at the sentencing hearing even unabashedly gushed over the defendant. And so once again we get to see how America’s two-tier justice system operates.

The Washington Free Beacon noted, also on Friday, that Urooj Rahman, who was photographed holding the Molotov cocktail that she would ultimately throw at Those Who Must Be Defunded, “was sentenced to just 15 months in prison on Friday after the Biden Justice Department intervened on her behalf, pressing the court to issue a sentence below the guidelines that called for 10 years.”

Fifteen months instead of ten years. That’s a sweetheart deal for Rahman if there ever was one, but Rahman herself was disappointed. She expected to get off with even less of a penalty, and complained that the sentence “wasn’t the result we wanted.” Her attorney, Peter Baldwin, echoed her statement, saying that he was “obviously disappointed with the result, but we are excited that Urooj can move on to the next phase of her life.”

Urooj Rahman had every reason to believe that she wouldn’t even get the fifteen months. The Free Beacon notes that she and “her accomplice, Colinford Mattis, leveraged their connections to top universities, white-shoe law firms, and the Obama administration, to win sympathy from liberal elites. They were the subjects of glowing profiles in national media during their prosecution, and struck a sweetheart deal with the Biden Justice Department, which, in a rare move, intervened to ask the court to go easy on them after the Trump administration had pressed for an aggressive prosecution.”

Even worse, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan was clearly besotted with Rahman, telling her, according to the Associated Press: “You’re a remarkable person who did a terrible thing on one night.”

A remarkable person? Brian Cogan, a George W. Bush appointee, thus revealed his political stance on practically everything. Urooj Rahman is a terrorist. Even that, however, is in dispute. AP added: “While other lawyers condemned their conduct, some objected to the severity of the charges, arguing that the case was improperly handled as if it were an act of domestic terrorism.” Yet by any rational definition, it was an act of domestic terrorism, but Old Joe Biden’s handlers, Judge Cogan, and these unnamed “other lawyers” all agree with Urooj Rahman’s political views, and so she will skate with a sentence so light that it is beyond all proportion to what she did.

For some perspective, just imagine Judge Cogan telling a “right-wing extremist” or a “Jan. 6 insurrectionist” that he or she was a “remarkable person.” It’s inconceivable. In fact, it’s likely that if Cogan has such a high view of Urooj Rahman, he would throw the book at any hapless Jan. 6 defendant who had the bad luck to come into his courtroom.

The kid gloves with which everyone has been treating Urooj Rahman are entirely understandable. She herself set it all in motion when she claimed that she was a childhood victim of “Islamophobia,” and her lawyers had argued that her long record of activism for “social justice” should be seen as a mitigating factor. It worked, of course. Rahman never really had to worry at all. She didn’t have anything heinous or dangerous on her record such as support for Donald Trump, pro-life advocacy, or skepticism about the complete honesty and veracity of the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview shortly before she threw the Molotov cocktail, Rahman declared: “This s–t won’t ever stop unless we f–kin’ take it all down.” In her own case, she has done a great deal to help “take it all down,” with willing and eager help from those who are supposed to be its guardians.