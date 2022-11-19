Joe Biden Doesn't Have a Clue What's Ahead in This Economy

On Friday, Joe Biden had an economic meeting at the White House with business and labor leaders, during which he tried to put a positive spin on inflation.

“Inflation at the grocery store is coming down slightly. Prices for things like clothes and televisions and appliances are going down as well as we head into the holidays,” Biden claimed.

Of course, now that the midterms are over, Joe Biden decided it was finally safe to lower expectations about his economy, and he warned Americans to expect it to be a while before the economy recovers from historic inflation.

“But it’s going to take — it’s going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels as we keep our job market strong. So we could see setbacks along the way, I don’t doubt that, but thus far we’re in good shape. But we’re laser-focused on that.”

Feel better? You really shouldn’t. Sure, it’s great that, after a year of denying inflation was a problem, Biden is actually conceding that it’s an issue. But the problem is that he has been “laser-focused” on the matter for months. When he renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, Biden claimed to have been laser-focused on fixing inflation, too.

“Chair Powell and other leaders of the Fed have noted at this moment they have a laser focus on addressing inflation, just like I am,” Biden said. Did I mention that was back in May? That’s right. Oh, and he was allegedly “laser-focused” on inflation in July as well. So, yeah, let’s just say Biden’s laser focus doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence that he’s at all concerned about the issue. Aside from his months of laser focus that hasn’t done a dang thing to fix the problem, he’s also acting like we should be grateful for a marginal downtick in grocery prices. Oh, they’re down “slightly,” Joe? Gee, thanks. That doesn’t actually do us a lot of good when grocery prices are still up 12.4% from a year ago.

Taking that into consideration, Biden thinks his policies are working, yet we’re all paying more for gas and groceries. He admits that inflation is still a problem but insults our intelligence by pretending that the marginal slowing of inflation means we’re saving big money. We’re not. Americans are still hurting because of his policies, and there is no reason to believe he’s taking the issue seriously.

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted Biden for his failure to fix the economy.

“I often tell people I’ve known Joe Biden for a very long time, and he’s been that wrong for a very long time,” Pence told Fox News Digital in an interview. “What we are witnessing in the Biden administration — whether it be the runaway spending, whether it be flatlining defense spending, whether it be a disastrous and appeasing foreign policy, reentering negotiations with Iran, whether it be tax increases, driving a recession and inflation in this economy — one policy after another just seems almost intent on weakening America at home and abroad,” Pence added before pointing out that “it’s one of the reasons why we won back the House of Representatives.”

But Biden looks at the midterms differently. He thinks they vindicated his policies and will double down on them. So buckle up, everyone, things are going to get worse before they get better.