Congress Should Investigate Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Bribe

There are new calls to investigate whether Joe Biden deliberately tricked younger voters with his student loan forgiveness plan to get votes in the midterms, knowing it would never make it through the courts.

The evidence to support this theory is overwhelming.

Long before he caved on the issue of student loan relief, Joe Biden repeatedly said that student loan forgiveness is an issue Congress needs to address. Even Nancy Pelosi agreed with that. She argued over the summer that Biden doesn’t have the legal authority to forgive student loans. “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” she said in July. “He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That … has to be an act of Congress.”