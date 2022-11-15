Biden Mulls Extending Student Loan Repayment Moratorium as Legal Prospects Dim

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan is in deep trouble in the courts. Two federal courts have blocked the administration from forgiving any debt, and one of the court decisions scathingly called into question the program’s constitutionality.

But the administration has a problem. The moratorium on student loan debt repayments is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2023. Since it’s highly unlikely that the legality of the program will be determined by then, aides have been scrambling to come up with a justification for extending the payment freeze beyond that date.

“As the legal vulnerability has become clearer and clearer, the White House has been making increasingly firm plans to extend the loan repayment pause,” one of the people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post. “The extension we’re likely to see is meant to make sure borrowers don’t have the rug pulled out from under them, rather than an indefinite replacement for loan forgiveness.”

But the rationale for pausing debt repayment doesn’t exist anymore. “This seems like a ham-fisted way of trying to do a student loan bailout but far less efficiently — it would benefit virtually everyone, including the wealthiest borrowers,” Brian Riedl, a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, told the Post. “And it’s so far from the original point of the moratorium, which was mass unemployment and recession that’s now long gone.”