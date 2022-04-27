Wow, Mitt Romney Got Something Right for a Change

I voted for Mitt Romney once. I was quite enthusiastic about it, too.

Okay, okay, I should point out that it was years ago. He was running for governor of Massachusetts, and I had only graduated from college about six months earlier. I was a kid then. Who knew then what Romney would become and that I’d be one day anxious to donate to anyone who challenged him in a primary for the U.S. Senate in Utah?

Of course, he might not seek reelection, so it’s kind of a moot point, but still, I went from enthusiastically supporting him for governor of Massachusetts in 2002 to being willing to sell my soul to the devil if he could have ousted Barack Obama in 2012 to him being persona non grata in 2022 after his vote to confirm pro-pedo judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Yet surprisingly, this pitiful excuse for a Republican manages to sometimes get things right.

On Wednesday, Romney blasted the White House following reports that Biden might use executive action to forgive student loans, calling it a bribe.

“Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans,” Romney wrote on Twitter. “Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong?”

Joe Biden has been resistant to take executive action on student loan forgiveness, but, in a private meeting with House Democrats this week, he indicated that he may be willing to not only extend the student loan payment pause gain (which he’s done four times already) but that he may be open to canceling tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt for some borrowers.

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, I guess even Mitt Romney is due to be right sometimes, and on this issue, he is absolutely right. Perhaps it’s not the hugest leap for him; even Nancy Pelosi has said that Biden doesn’t have the legal authority to forgive student loans. “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” she said in July. “He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That … has to be an act of Congress.”

Similarly, Joe Biden has repeatedly said that student loan forgiveness is an issue Congress needs to address,

But let’s face it, has not having the legal authority to do something ever stopped a Democrat from doing it? Barack Obama repeatedly (and correctly) claimed that he did not have the power to change immigration law unilaterally before he changed immigration law unilaterally with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Does anyone really believe that Biden, who has modeled his presidency on Barack Obama’s, won’t take the same path Obama did? Especially now, as Romney pointed out, that his polls numbers are so bad?

If Biden attempts to wipe out student loans via executive action, it won’t be for any reason other than a bribe. According to the latest Quinnipiac Poll, his support among young people has tanked to 21%, after winning 60% of the youth vote in 2020.

If Mitt Romney can see that Biden’s canceling of student debt is a bribe, then everyone should see that.