Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program to be “one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States.”

The ruling, issued by United States District Judge Mark Pittman, was also a scathing rebuke of the president’s unconstitutional overreach.

“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government,” Pittman wrote. “The Court is not blind to the current political division in our country. But it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved. And having interpreted the HEROES Act, the Court holds that it does not provide ‘clear congressional authorization for the Program proposed by the Secretary.”

Biden was using “The Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students Act” (HEROES) Act as a fig leaf justification for erasing at least $500 billion in student debt. The argument is that the HEROES Act gives the Education secretary authority to waive rules relating to student financial aid programs “in times of war or national emergency.” The judge refused to accept Biden’s gameplaying and struck down the executive order.

Needless to say, the Biden administration disagreed.

We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program and the Department of Justice has filed an appeal. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 11, 2022

The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit in October on behalf of a borrower who doesn’t qualify for the full $20,000 in student debt relief and another who was ruled ineligible. It would appear that both plaintiffs have “standing” to sue — a necessity if the entire scheme is to be declared unconstitutional. Only plaintiffs who can prove they were injured by the debt forgiveness program can sue.

Meanwhile, there are other legal challenges underway.

Washington Post:

Pittman’s order comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit last month granted a temporary stay against the loan forgiveness program in a separate lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states. The cases are among a growing number of legal challenges to stop Biden’s program. Some of those suits, including one filed in Indiana and another in Wisconsin, have been dismissed for lack of standing.

The GOP-led state suit against the debt relief program is likely to fail for the same reason the suits in Indiana and Wisconsin failed: lack of standing. But the two plaintiffs who are part of the Job Creators Network Foundation lawsuit would appear to check all the boxes to be judged to have legal standing to sue.