Asked About Joe Biden’s Involvement In Hunter’s Shady Dealing, Karine Jean-Pierre Flails and Sputters

On Friday, Old Joe Biden’s chief propaganda minister, Karine Jean-Pierre, was asked about Kentucky Congressman and House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer’s announcement that he plans to begin “investigating the President’s involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.” The reporter also asked: “And then, on the merits of the allegations, can you address whether the President was involved in any of his son, uh, Hunter or his brother’s, uh, foreign business deals?” Jean-Pierre gave one of her characteristic stuttering, sputtering, deer-in-the-headlights responses, and never did quite get around to answering the key question. This was no surprise: there is no chance that anyone connected with the Biden regime is ever going to answer such questions.

Jean-Pierre began haltingly (she ended haltingly, too, and spoke haltingly in the middle; she is the most outstandingly inarticulate press secretary the nation as ever had): “So, look, uh, you know, um, there’s — there’s some — a little bit of, uh, interesting, uh, you know, kind of, on-brand, uh, thinking here, because, um, you know, congressional Republicans, uh, ran, uh, saying that they were going to fight inflation. Uh, they said they were gonna make that a priority. They were very clear about that these past, uh, several months, and instead, what they’re doing is they’re focusing, uh — you know, they’re focusing — they’re making their top, top priority — they get the majority, and their top priority is actually not focusing on the American families but focusing on the President’s family.”

She was right. The Democrats, after all, have shown over the last six years that they have mastered the art of increasing the misery of the American people while simultaneously hounding and persecuting their political opponents; they don’t have to choose one or the other. So why should the Republicans have to choose between trying to rein in the skyrocketing inflation the Biden regime has unleashed, and looking into the manifestly corrupt dealings of the president’s crackhead son who somehow magically landed a hyper-lucrative job with a Ukrainian oil company while his father happened to be vice president of the United States? Jean-Pierre was gloating that the Democrats can fleece the public and conduct Stalinist show trials at the same time, while the Republicans can only do one thing at a time.

Her assumption, however, is unproven; there is no indication that the House Republicans will not try to tackle the economy while investigating Hunter’s influence-peddling and other possible crimes. That was just a straw man she set up. Not only can Jean-Pierre not speak, but she can’t even deal with the facts, and so has to construct her arguments on fantasies and falsehoods.

Jean-Pierre plowed on, vainly trying to prop up her straw man: “They’re not coming up with solutions on how we’re going to lower costs for Amer- — for American families. They’re not coming up with solutions as to how are we dealing with, uh, uh, issues that matter the most to American families.” Then she began posturing about how the American people don’t really want the Biden crime family investigated: “Look, the midterm elections were very clear. They were very clear where Americans said they wanted us to deal with real issues. They wanted us to deal with what we were seeing with democracy. They wanted us to deal with how are we going to fight for freedoms and for rights of the American people.”

The midterms didn’t show any of that. All they showed was that mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting give the Democrats a massive advantage even when they lose the popular vote resoundingly, as they did on November 8. But Biden himself was positively giddy after it became clear that all the Democrat chicanery had been effective; it’s clear that the Left is going to run with the results as a mandate, and that means a great deal more pain is coming for the American people.

Jean-Pierre concluded ominously: “And so, that’s not — the first thing that — the top priority that they lay out is an investigation on the President’s family. Look, my colleagues in the White House Counsel’s Office are handling these threats of investigation by the House Republicans. So, when it comes to specific allegations, I would refer you to — to them. I’m not going to get into specifics of what that might look like or anything else that’s related to this.”

As foggy as her speech is, Jean-Pierre made the Biden regime’s strategy clear: dodge, deflect, impute base motives, change the subject, and more. Will this strategy save Hunter and Joe? Given the competence of congressional Republicans, almost certainly.