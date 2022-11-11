Biden Feeling Frisky After Midterms, Vows More of the Same Punishment

Old Joe Biden, the ostensible president of the United States, on Wednesday held one of his Potemkin press conferences before the gathering of sycophants and propagandists known as the White House press corps, and he was in high spirits. He once again made clear that the whole thing was a charade at the beginning of the question-and-answer period when he said, “Now, I’ve been given a list of 10 people that I’m supposed to call on.” But he did have a lot of spicy comments about the midterms that made it clear it’s going to be a rough two years.

“Well, we had an election yesterday,” provoking happy laughter from his flatterers. “And it was a good day, I think, for democracy. And I think it was a good day for America.” If Joe Biden thinks November 8 was a good day for democracy and for America, watch out, because his first two years in office have made abundantly clear his taste for authoritarianism and determination to stigmatize and criminalize dissent from his far-Left agenda. Buoyed by the non-appearance of the vaunted Red Wave, the man with catastrophically low approval ratings promised more of the same. Buckle up.

Biden crowed over the failure of the Red Wave to appear: “While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen. And I know you were somewhat miffed by my — my obsessant [sic] optimism, but I felt good during the whole process. I thought we were going to do fine.” Reasons for that optimism might have included mail-in voting that is generally accepted now and is rife with opportunities for fraud, as well as a generation of miseducated youths who have been taught the glories of socialism all through their public school years, and now are lining up to vote for the socialists. What a surprise.

Old Joe singled out those indoctrinated bots for a particular expression of gratitude: “And I especially want to thank the young people of this nation, who — I’m told; I haven’t seen the numbers — voted in historic numbers again and — just as they did two years ago. They voted to continue addressing the climate crisis, gun violence, their personal rights and freedoms, and the student debt relief.” So they want to tank the economy and disarm the populace. Wonderful.

No Biden speech would be complete without a generous helping of lies, and this one was no different. Biden claimed he had lowered “the federal deficit in the two years by $1.7 trillion. Let me say it again: $1.7 trillion. No administration has ever cut the deficit that much.” He actually is adding $2.7 billion to the deficit every day, but who’s counting? The Red Wave didn’t materialize, and Joe sees that as a massive pat on the back, so he’s going to keep on destroying the economy, erasing the border, and working against the freedom of speech. “And I’m confident these policies are working and that we’re on the right path, and we need to stick with them,” he said.

The most divisive and hateful president in American history, the first president to label his principal opposition a threat to the very life of the republic, also vowed, “I’m going to continue to work across the aisle to deliver for the American people.” The man who stood in front of a pair of Marines and an ominous red-and-black backdrop in order to smear his opponents as a danger to the nation itself actually stated, “And it’s not always easy, but we did it the first term.”

When asked about the odd and unexplained anomaly that “75 percent of voters say the country is heading in the wrong direction” yet voted for the same people who got us into this mess, this mendacious corruptocrat ticked off some of his alleged accomplishments and then had the audacity to add, “We’re going to restore the soul of the country, begin to treat each other with decency, honor, and integrity. And it’s starting to happen. People are — the conversations are becoming more normal, becoming more — more — how can I say it? — decent. … So, I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way.”

Biden’s insouciance may be explained by one telling comment he made: “We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it’s going to be close.” The Democrats could come out of all this still in control of the House and the Senate. Who, then, would investigate whether the elections had really been conducted fairly, and that all the mail-in ballots were legitimate? Who, then, would stop Biden’s socialist agenda?

The alleged president himself was sure it wouldn’t be one man: Donald Trump. When a reporter said that Trump’s movement was “still very strong,” Biden laughed derisively and said, “Oh yeah?” He added, “Well, we just have to demonstrate that he will not take power by — if we — if he does run. I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again.” How can he make sure of that? He didn’t say, and of course the sycophants didn’t ask.

Biden also said, “Our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was. And the fact that we won — we — I didn’t run — the fact that the Democratic Party outperformed anything anyone expected and did better than any off-year presidency since John Kennedy is one that gives everybody, like, ‘Hoo’ — sigh of relief — that the MAGA Republicans are not taking over the government again, et cetera.” Six more years of Joe? It could happen.