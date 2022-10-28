Transcript of Embarrassing Press Briefing Is Missing from White House Website

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to explain what she thinks Republicans will do to the economy and struggled to be coherent in the process.

“And you know, it is, it is, um, it is, you know, it is not, uh, it is, uh, it is, you know, it is reckless. It is playing a reckless game with our economic… ec.. with our-our economy.”

KJP on what she thinks Republicans will do to the economy: "And you know, it is, it is, um, it is, you know, it is not, uh, it is, uh, it is, you know, it is reckless." pic.twitter.com/PrPTRcfjAx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

I wrote at the time that the official White House transcript for this briefing had yet to be released, and predicted that when they did finally release it, it would “be a hoot.”

Well, I wish I could tell you that it was, because, as of this writing, nearly three days after that embarrassing display, the White House has yet to release the transcript from that briefing.

Here are the press briefings currently available on the White House website from this week.

Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (October 24, 2022)

Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby (October 26, 2022)

Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Syracuse, NY (October 27, 2022)

Is the White House lagging behind with its transcripts? Is the White House intentionally delaying the release of the official transcript for some reason? They’ve certainly managed to find time to publish the transcripts of briefings since her embarrassing display on Tuesday, so where is it? I, for one, am really curious how that transcript will look, and whether they will clean it up or leave it as delivered.